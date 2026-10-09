Chomedey Independent Sona Lakhoyan Olivier defeated

Former PLQ MNA finished second to last with just 3.36 per cent support

In spite of the resounding support Sona Lakhoyan Olivier received in 2022 when she won her first term as MNA for Chomedey, the former Quebec Liberal who ran as an independent this year seemed stunned last Monday evening by her dismally poor results in the October 5 provincial election.

Whereas Lakhoyan Olivier finished four years ago as the clear front-runner with a 36.52 per cent share of the more than 32,500 ballots cast by the riding’s constituents, it was clear from the 3.36 per cent she received this time (putting her in second-to-last place) that the voters in this longstanding PLQ fortress were overwhelmingly continuing to support the Quebec Liberals.

While Chomedey’s voters evidently decided to play it safe and stay with the party, Lakhoyan Olivier ran a campaign with a local focus.

Defeated Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier addresses followers during an election night gathering they held at the Dunn’s Famous Laval on Saint-Martin Blvd. on October 5. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Ran as an independent

She emphasized her devotion as an independent to issues directly impacting the people in the riding – such as a lack of sports infrastructure for teens and other young people – compounded by a failure by the political parties to effectively meet these needs.

“Being independent,” she said in an interview with The Laval News, noting her permanent expulsion from the PLQ earlier this year, “I realized that I would be able to do more for my Chomedey community as an independent than as a member of a party, because when you’re in a party you have to follow the party line, even though that does not help the community.”

In spite of this, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier’s bold decision to run doesn’t seem to have impacted the vote for the Quebec Liberals in the least.

Liberal vote share increased

According to final results published the morning after the election on the Élections Québec website, Chomedey PLQ candidate Madeleine Féquière won with 45.17 per cent support – 7,691 votes ahead of the Conservative Party of Quebec’s Leon Der Stepanian who finished second.

Lakhoyan Olivier rejected the notion that she may have been attempting to split the vote in Chomedey to the disadvantage of the PLQ through her candidacy. “Oh, no, whatever I do, I fully do for the good of the people,” she said.

Outgoing Chomedey Independent MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier is seen here with supporters at Dunn’s Famous on Saint-Martin Blvd. last Monday evening, election night. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Because to have known them over the past four years, they’re like my family. When I’m with the Greeks I’m Greek. When I’m with the Portuguese I’m Portuguese. And so on. So, for me this was just to continue to serve them. I’m not a vengeful or jealous person.”

Election night bodyguard

In a curious development on election night, Lakhoyan Olivier decided to retain the services of a volunteer bodyguard (a Chomedey resident and former colleague from her days working as a hostess at the Montreal Casino) who was present throughout the evening.

“I’ve been attacked on social media by trolls,” she said, explaining why she felt protection was necessary. “I don’t know who they are, but I had to endure that, without taking it personally. But it was really tough.” It’s worth noting that a growing number of politicians in recent years have reported similar experiences, leading some to decline from running in elections again.