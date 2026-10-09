Volvo Cars Mont-Royal joins Pink in the City for Breast Cancer Awareness Month launch

This year’s gala for the Breast Centre at the MUHC will take place on Friday October 23

With just a few weeks left before Pink in the City’s annual gala for the benefit of breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre, dedicated supporters gathered at the Volvo Cars Mont-Royal dealership in Montreal last week for an event marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The cocktail/buffet dinner with live music was a warmup for the Friday October 23 gala at Château Royal in Laval. It also marked the second time Pink in the City partnered with Volvo Cars Mont-Royal’s owners, Groupe Taddeo Auto, for a breast cancer awareness-raising event.

“Everybody’s been touched in some way by cancer,” said Volvo Cars Mont-Royal vice-president for sales and marketing Victoria Taddeo. “This is a cause that is very important to us,” she added.

Breast cancer survivors are seen here with Pink in the City supporters (including co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis, centre, and former Montreal city councillor Mary Deros, fifth from left), during a cocktail/buffet dinner held at Volvo Cars Mont-Royal as a warmup for the Friday Oct. 23 Pink in the City gala at the Château Royal in Laval. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Volvo SUV raffle

Many of those among the 150 supporters also vied for a chance to take part in Pink in the City’s “Drive for Hope” raffle. The winner will have free access for a year to a Volvo SUV furnished by Volvo Cars Mont-Royal.

“We’ve lost some friends to cancer while others are survivors,” said former Montreal city councillor Mary Deros who was among the guests, while adding that she has recently undergone cancer treatment (although not for breast cancer).

“I know the importance for the doctors and the researchers to have the necessary funds to find the best care and medical support for women suffering any type of cancer,” she continued. “And so I am a proud supporter of this cause because it’s necessary for us to help in every way we can.”

Support for a good cause

Former Laval Senior High School vice-principal Helen Kalipolidis first met Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis at the school when the latter’s children, including co-founder Lawrence Vourtzoumis, were enrolled as students.

“I had a very strong desire to support the cause that had grown and there were many people affected by breast cancer,” she said. “The idea of finding a cure and supporting the women dealing with breast cancer are very dear to my heart.”

The winner of Pink in the City’s “Drive for Hope” raffle will get free access to a Volvo SUV furnished by Volvo Cars Mont-Royal for a year. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

According to Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, director of the Breast Center at the MUHC, progress is being made in the treatment of breast cancers thanks to Pink in the City’s support.

“Apart from the treatments and surgeries, we have a lot of clinical trials, and I think we’re continuing to see improvements in survival in breast cancer,” he said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia. He said prognoses for some of the more severe forms of breast cancer have improved and “we’re curing a lot of the patients.”

‘A very worthy cause’

Andy Crilis, another Pink in the City supporter, lost his mother to the disease in 2009. “I’ve been supporting Pink in the City as much as I can with all the events I am able to attend to,” he said. “Nice to see so many people coming together to support this very worthy cause.”

Pink in the City has become synonymous with breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre. They have championed the MUHC’s Breast Clinic Wellness Program through the MUHC Foundation.

From breast cancer survivors to passionate high school students, Pink in the City has brought together a loyal following dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. One of Pink in the City’s latest donations to the MUHC last year brought their total contributions to nearly $2 million.

Funds raised total $2 million

The funds raised have been the result of tireless efforts, including an inspiring Pink in the Rink campaign led by the Concordia University Women’s Hockey Team. Another one of the fundraising highlights was the Raise Craze, a much-loved event where people shave or dye their hair pink in support of the cause.

Students from the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board did their part, raising more than $20,000 in that campaign, showing how young people are getting involved in philanthropy.

The 2025 Pink in the City Gala starts with cocktails at 6:30 pm followed by dinner at 7:30 pm. The event is presented by Pink in the City in collaboration with the MUHC Foundation to support breast cancer patient care, research and education.