Laval’s historic Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau reopens after restoration

The City of Laval has announced the reopening of the historic Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau beginning on Friday July 25.

The building, located at 5475 Saint-Martin Blvd. west, was the residence of André-Benjamin Papineau.

He was a notary and political figure in Lower Canada around the time of the 1837-1838 rebellion when the groundwork for responsible government in Quebec and Canada was being laid.

Papineau was elected to the legislative assembly of Lower Canada in an 1837 by-election. He took part in several Patriote assemblies and was a leading member of a paramilitary group at the time, known as the Fils de la Liberté.

The Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau, following its recent restoration by the city.

His uncle Joseph Papineau and his cousins Denis-Benjamin Papineau and Louis-Joseph Papineau were also prominent politicians in Lower Canada.

André-Benjamin Papineau was known to have participated in the Battle of Saint-Eustache and afterwards went into hiding for a short time before turning himself into the authorities.

He was imprisoned in Montreal in December 1837 and was released in July of the following year. He then settled the the village of Saint-Martin in western Laval, where he resumed his practice as a notary.

The building’s restoration and modern-style extension has brought the historic house back to life while giving it a new vocation, that of promoting Laval’s cultural heritage and making it accessible to as many people as possible, thanks to a new, diversified program that will allow the community to take ownership of the site.

The city was able to restore the listed heritage building thanks to financial support from the Government of Quebec, granted through the Cultural Development Agreement concluded between the City and the Ministry of Culture and Communications (MCC).

“As part of Laval’s 60th anniversary, the City is proud to revive the Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau, an emblematic site of Laval’s heritage and Quebec’s history,” said Vimont city councillor Pierre Brabant, who is responsible for dossiers involving heritage issues.

Brabant said that through a new, diversified program and a more accessible layout, “we aim to make this house a vibrant and accessible space for all, where everyone can discover and embrace the rich history it contains.”