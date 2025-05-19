Laval Police and Firefighters to face off in a fundraising hockey match

The Laval Police Service (SPL) and the Laval Fire Department (SSIL) invite the public to attend a hockey match between police officers and firefighters, to benefit Special Olympics Quebec (OSQ).

This exciting and action-packed event will take place on Saturday June 14 starting at 1 p.m. at the Guimond Sports Complex (4355 Autoroute Jean-Noël-Lavoie). Tickets are available online for $10 each.

For the third time, Laval Police officers and city firefighters will be putting on their skates to support children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities.

By purchasing a ticket, participants will be making a real contribution to providing even more resources and opportunities to these extraordinary athletes, while having a great time with family or friends.

In addition to attending an exciting hockey game, spectators will also have the chance to win various participation prizes, such as Laval Rocket t-shirts.

Representatives from the SPL, SSIL and OSQ will also be on site, offering free items for children, such as temporary tattoos, stickers and activity books.

Plush toys of Flair, the SPL mascot, will be on sale and the profits will be donated to the organization.

A silent auction will also allow participants to win a jersey signed by all the Rocket players, while contributing to the cause.

A skating performance by Special Olympics athletes is also scheduled during the first intermission.