Laval plants 9,000 trees and plants on highway ramps to combat heat islands

As part of the Laval Green and Blue Network, the City of Laval says it has carried out an ambitious project to plant trees and revegetate several highway ramps located on its territory.

According to the city, the project is part of a goal to increase the canopy, while reducing heat islands.

Representing an investment of $718,689, this greening project was made possible thanks to a contribution of $273,208 from the City of Laval, to which was added an amount of $445,481 coming, in equal parts, from the Government of Quebec and the Montreal Metropolitan Community, through the Greater Montreal Green and Blue Network program.

More trees expected to grow in City of Laval. (Photo: City of Laval, Vincent Girard)

An increase in heat waves, exacerbated by urbanization, represents a major challenge for the health and well-being of people. In order to respond to the challenge and improve the city’s resilience, Laval set itself an ambitious objective: to plant 30,000 trees by the end of 2025.

To achieve this objective, planting and revegetation of motorway slip roads became one of the major focuses of the project.

In 2024, tree planting work was carried out in five areas located at two Laval autoroute interchanges: the A-25 and on Boulevard des Mille-Îles, as well as on the A-440 and along Montée Saint-François.

“The fight against climate change and heat islands is of paramount importance to our government,” said Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, Delegated Minister for the Economy in the CAQ government who is also minister responsible for the Laval region.

In Laval, we are committed to and taking action to protect the environment, the biggest challenge of the 21st century,” said Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“The planting of 9,000 trees and plants on motorway slip roads, covering a total area of ​​more than 10,000 m² last year, marked a further step in the fight against heat islands,” he added.

“We want a cooler, greener, and more resilient city to the heat waves and heatwaves that are increasingly affecting our communities.”