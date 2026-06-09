Delays expected on southbound A-13 in Laval starting June 13

The Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility says that starting June 13, reconstruction work on a section of Autoroute 13 southbound between Dagenais Boulevard West and Autoroute 440 in Laval will necessitate a traffic detour and require lane management for several weeks at a time, until the fall.

Here are the details.

A-13, between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and A-440:

Complete closure of A-13 southbound at any time.

Traffic will be diverted onto the southbound service road, which has two lanes.

During the morning rush hour (Monday to Friday), an additional lane will be available on the opposite side of the highway (i.e., traffic will flow in the opposite direction), creating a third southbound lane.

These lane changes will be implemented between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., and again between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., using dynamic lane management.

It should be noted that the right shoulder of the southbound service road will remain reserved for buses during the morning rush hour.

The speed limit may be reduced in the construction zone on the highways to 70 km/h southbound and 90 km/h northbound, as well as to 60 km/h on the southbound service road.

As congestion is expected, the department recommends that motorists travelling in the area allow extra time to reach their destination.

During complete closures, detours will be marked with temporary signage.

The work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

Therefore, before travelling, it is recommended drivers consult Québec 511, a practical tool for planning road trips.