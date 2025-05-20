Family of three homeless after electrical fire in Duvernay

A family of three from Duvernay is temporarily homeless after a fire believed to be caused by a freak electrical accident seriously damaged their home on du Genévrier St. around noon on May 12.

Laval Fire Dept. investigators suspect that high winds around half past noon that day may have damaged aluminum cladding on the house, bringing it into contact with an electrical power line.

Current from the line may have flowed into metal rain gutters outside the house, spreading in and setting off a fire, according to the LFD.

Damage was estimated at $100,000, with an additional $40,000 in damages to interior furnishings.