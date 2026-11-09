Get your dog calendar and support the Martin-Matte Foundation cause

The Laval Police Service, in partnership with several organizations, has launched the 2027 edition of its ever-popular canine unit calendar to benefit the Martin-Matte Foundation.

This year marks the 18th edition of the annual calendar, an initiative that has raised nearly $700,000 for the foundation since its inception in 2009.

Officers with the Laval Police Service, including the K-9 unit, are seen here with representatives from the Fondation Martin-Matte at LPS headquarters where the 2027 version of the ever-popular dog handlers calendar was recently launched. (Photo: Courtesy of Laval Police Service)

Dedicated to the cause

Thanks in large part to the generosity of the community, recreational and respite activities for people living with traumatic brain injuries can receive adequate funding.

“For 18 years now, the members of our Canine Unit have been dedicated to this initiative with heart and conviction,” Laval Police Director Karine Ménard said during a recent official launch event.

“Behind every calendar sold lies a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of people living with a traumatic brain injury and their loved ones,” she continued.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Martin-Matte Foundation, families in Laval and across Quebec can access resources, respite activities, and essential support,” said Ménard.

Making a real difference

“I encourage everyone to continue supporting this cause by purchasing the 2027 calendar. Together, we can make a real difference in improving the quality of life for many people.”

The partnership between the Laval Police and the Martin-Matte Foundation was established following the tragic events that claimed the life of police dog handler Eric Lavoie, who died from a traumatic brain injury. He was injured in a car accident while responding to an emergency call in 2005. After passing away three years later in 2009, his colleagues created the first K-9 unit calendar to support the cause in his memory.

At the recent launch, members of the Laval Police K-9 Unit also presented funds raised from the sale of the 2026 calendars, totaling $29,822. This brings the total contribution from the LPS to the foundation to $673,516 over the past 17 years.

To obtain the 2027 dog calendar

Calendars are available now at the East End Gendarmerie Station, located at 2785 Francis-Hughes Avenue, at the Investigations Centre located at 2911 Chomedey Boulevard, and at the West End Gendarmerie Station and Headquarters of the Laval Police Service, now located at 2455 Curé-Labelle Boulevard.

There will also be three sales points during the month of November at the following locations: • November 11 at Cité de la Santé Hospital, 1755 René-Laennec Street in Laval between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; • November 18 at 1333 Chomedey Boulevard in Laval between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and • November 19 at Carrefour Laval between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

It’s worth noting that every year you can also purchase the LPS K-9 calendar at the offices of the Laval News at 3860 Notre-Dame Blvd., Suite 304, in Chomedey. And ot is also possible to purchase the K-9 unit dog calendars online on the Martin-Matte Foundation website at: https://www.fondationmartinmatte.com/calendriers-des-maitres-chiens.