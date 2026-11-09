‘His violence is your business,’ is Laval-based CHOC’s slogan

On October 19 for a third and final year, the CHOC (Carrefour d’hommes en changement) organization based in Laval launched a bold regional awareness campaign on the prevention of domestic violence.

The organization says that it stands committed through the campaign to an innovative approach, targeting and encouraging others to learn more about the prevention of domestic violence.

The CHOC organization, established in Laval for over 40 years (since 1985), specializes in providing support and intervention for men. Its mandate is to provide specialized services to men who perpetrate domestic violence and/or are suicidal.

Stopping domestic violence

Furthermore, for over 25 years the organization has involved “close ones” or “significant others” in suicide prevention among men. Now, the organization says it will also work closely with the significant others of domestic violence perpetrators to support and equip them to act appropriately and safely with the shared goal of preventing domestic violence.

The terms “close ones” and “significant others” refers to a relative, friend or colleague who witnesses or is affected by a situation of domestic violence, and who wishes to get involved and play a significant role with a perpetrator of domestic violence, with the aim of encouraging them to seek help and ultimately stop using violence.

A targeted campaign

CHOC says the latest campaign is aimed at “close ones” who through advertising messages will be invited to contact the CHOC organization by phone or via a QR code leading to the CHOC website (www.organismechoc.com/lesproches/). These people will then be put in touch with CHOC staff to properly prepare them to refer the perpetrator of domestic violence.

This preparation can be done either through a telephone interview or an individual meeting. Anyone wishing to get involved will receive a guide designed specifically for them and will also be able to benefit from support for their involvement.

Campaign until November 13

The campaign runs from October 19 to November 13. During the campaign period, Laval residents will be able to view a 30-second video and banner ads on several online media platforms, thanks to CHOC’s partners: Bell Media, COGECO, CORUS and TVR Laval, as well as La Presse, Le Devoir and the Journal de Montréal.

The campaign is made possible thanks to financial support from the Secretariat for the Status of Women. Since domestic violence is a social issue that remains relevant today, the CHOC organization invites everyone to share the news about its campaign and thanks supporters for getting out the word about their slogan: “Preventing domestic violence – it’s everyone’s responsibility!”