Archbishop Apostolos and Greece’s ambassador-designate in Canada among guests

On the calendar followed by many people of Greek origin, October is always an important month, as it contains two key dates that shaped the future of the modern Greek state while also adding to the determination of the Greek people to live in freedom.

Hundreds of the Montreal region’s Greeks joined Hellenic community leaders as well as elected officials for a ceremonial event at the Palace in Laval on October 24 marking the 86th anniversary of the day during World War II when Greece stood up against its occupation by Axis military forces.

But an equally-important date was also being observed. In October 28 years earlier, Greek armed forces took the city of Thessaloniki back from Ottoman occupiers. The celebrations were especially important this year as the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal is currently marking its 120th anniversary.

His Eminence Archbishop Apostolos of Canada, surrounded by members of the Laval and Montreal Greek communities at the 2026 Ohi Day commemoration. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Greece said ‘no’ to fascism

Ohi Day is celebrated throughout Greece, Cyprus and in Greek communities around the world every year to commemorate the refusal by Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas to accept an ultimatum presented by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on Oct. 28, 1940.

The ultimatum was presented to Metaxas by the Italian ambassador to Greece. It demanded that Greece allow Axis forces to enter Greek territory and occupy certain strategic locations, or otherwise face war. The name for the day comes from Metaxas’ straightforward reply. “No,” he is reputed to have said curtly, following which he added, “then it is war.”

In response, Italian troops stationed in Albania, which was an Italian protectorate at the time, attacked the Greek border, marking the beginning of Greece’s involvement in World War II. On the morning of Oct. 28, Greeks took to the streets, irrespective of political affiliation, shouting “Ohi.” Since 1942, it has been a national celebration.

Dignitaries and officials

Dignitaries who attended this year’s commemoration, sponsored by the HCGM, included Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Canada Apostolos, who was recently enthroned in Toronto, as well as ambassador-designate for the Republic of Greece in Canada Vassilis Vikas, and consul general for Greece in Montreal Nikolaos Karalekas.

Among the other officials present were Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Montreal borough councillor for Claude-Ryan district Georgia Haloulos, Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis and HCGM president Basile Angelopoulos.

Among other things Archbishop Apostolos noted in an address, he said it was important during the HCGM’s 120th anniversary year to pay respects to the pioneers and founders of the Montreal Greek community who arrived under very difficult conditions but still managed to establish a church, schools and a cohesive community.

Values and principles

In interviews with Newsfirst Multimedia, several of the dignitaries weighed in on the significance of the gathering. “This reminds us why it’s so important to stand up for our values and our principles to make sure that we remain strong and united to leave the next generation something to build on,” said Koutrakis.

“If it wasn’t for the heroes of the 1940s who gave us our freedom we wouldn’t be here,” said Revelakis. “We honor our heroes and recall their names while remembering their struggle within our community,” said Lambropoulos.

The HCGM’s president was especially grateful for the presence of Archbishop Apostolos on such an auspicious occasion. “We are blessed to be able to have with us the new archbishop who was recently enthroned,” said Angelopoulos.

“On his first trip outside of the Toronto area, he is here with us tonight in order to celebrate this milestone.”