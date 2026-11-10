The Laval Police arrested two male suspects on Monday November 9 after receiving reports of gunshots being fired at a man seen fleeing along des Laurentides Blvd. in the city’s Vimont district.

Around 3 pm Monday, after allegedly firing the shots, the two suspects were seen getting into a BMW and leaving the area, according to several witness reports received by the 9-1-1 emergency phone service.

According to a statement issued by the Laval Police Service, officers in a patrol car decided to avoid engaging in a potentially dangerous chase with the suspects by striking their car with the police vehicle.

The two suspects, who face charges that were not yet determined as of Tuesday, were arrested.