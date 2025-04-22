Laval Police arrested four Tuesday in massive anti-drug sweep

The Laval Police were reporting on Tuesday that they arrested four suspects while executing warrants related to illegal drug manufacturing and distribution operations in Laval.

According to the LPD, more than 70 officers conducted raids at seven different addresses in Laval beginning Tuesday morning.

The raids were launched after the LPD received complaints and other information from members of the public.

The suspected operators allegedly were producing and distributing cocaine, crack and psychoactive pills.

The arrested suspects ranged in age from 38 to 51 years.

Police from the City of Longueuil and the Sûreté du Québec provided assistance in executing the warrants.