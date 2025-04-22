Judge’s decision expected April 29 in Ste-Rose bus crash

Former STL driver Pierre Ny St-Amand was behind the wheel of the bus that rammed the Garderie éducative de Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Facebook)

The second of two psychiatrists testified during the trial of Pierre Ny St-Amand that the former STL bus driver was unable to distinguish right from wrong when he drove into the front entrance of a Sainte-Rose daycare in February 2023, killing two children and injuring six others.

Dr. Sylvain Faucher’s testimony at the Palais de Justice de Laval agreed with that of another psychiatrist who previously stated his opinion that St-Amand was unable to form proper judgments because of his state of mind and that a mental disorder rendered him incapable of appreciating the nature of his actions.

Ny St-Amand, 53, is accused of ramming a bus into the Laval daycare, killing a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. Faucher testified that a possible untreated post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from Ny St-Amand’s childhood as an orphan in war-torn Cambodia left him “fragile” to stressors.

The other psychiatrist, Dr. Kim Bédard-Charette, previously said Ny St-Amand was likely experiencing psychosis at the time he drove the bus into the building. Both recommended he should be considered not criminally responsible.

Ny St-Amand was born in Cambodia in 1972, shortly before the Khmer Rouge began a brutal rule that is blamed for the deaths of 1.7 million people. Both his parents died as a result of the conflict. He spent time in several refugee camps. In 1982, he was sent to Canada by a humanitarian agency and adopted by a Quebec family.

Five injured in major crash on Louis-Bisson Bridge

A total of 25 vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage after colliding in icy road conditions during the early evening on April 8 on the Louis-Bisson Bridge which connects Montreal and Laval via Autoroute 13.

Five people suffered injuries during the incident in the southbound lanes. Fourteen Laval Fire Dept. personnel responded. In some cases, they had to use special tools to free passengers from cars so heavily-damaged the doors were sealed shut.

Although there were no serious injuries, the five who were hurt suffered minor frontal and back injuries, as well as nervous shock. The A-13 was closed for two hours and the five victims were taken to hospital.

Four hurt in major crash at Saint-Martin and Le Corbusier

A spectacular three-car crash that took place on the evening of Friday April 4 at the busy corner of Saint-Martin Blvd. and Le Corbusier Blvd. sent Laval Police, Urgences-Santé and the Laval Fire Dept. rushing to the scene.

Laval’s 9-1-1 centre received several calls around 9:20 pm.

Four passengers who were aboard the heavily-damaged vehicles suffered serious injuries, including at least one head trauma, while another was treated on the scene for shock. Three of the victims were transported to hospital for more intensive treatment.

Man shot on Cap-Éternité St. in Duvernay

The Laval Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the morning of Sunday April 6 on Cap-Éternité St. in Laval’s Duvernay district.

Spokesperson Laurent Arsenault said a 9-1-1 caller around 8:45 a.m. reported shots.

LPD officers arrived on the scene and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Some Montreal media identified the victim as Guido Muzzo, 49, who had previously been charged with a gun-related offence. He is set to be tried in September at the Palais de Justice in Laval.