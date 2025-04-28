120 Citizens from Laval and Montreal presented with Lieutenant Governor’s Medals

Quebec Lieutenant Governor Manon Jeannotte presided over two Lieutenant Governor’s Medal presentation ceremonies, held on Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., at École secondaire Saint-Maxime in Laval.

“What you bring to your community goes far beyond the actions you take,” she said during the ceremony. “You inspire a Quebec where everyone can believe in the power of human connection.”

A total of 120 citizens were honoured for their remarkable contribution to Quebec society, receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s Medals in the Youth (111) and Seniors (8) categories as well as the King Charles III coronation Medal (1).

The Lieutenant Governor’s Medals aim to recognize the commitment, determination, and selflessness of citizens from all regions of Quebec who have had, or continue to have, a positive influence within their community or across the province.

There are five categories: