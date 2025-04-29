Angry motorist slams into front entrance doors at Laval Police HQ

An apparently angry man in his late 20s was placed under arrest last Saturday outside Laval Police Dept. headquarters on Chomedey Blvd. after he drove his car into the building’s front entrance doors, causing extensive damage.

Security cameras, which are always plentiful at police stations, captured the moment when the driver rammed the glass front entrance doors at 2911 Chomedey Blvd.

The front entrance doors at the Laval Police Dept.’s headquarters building at 2911 Chomedey Blvd. can be seen on the left of the police car. (Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry)

The cameras also recorded the suspect, identified by TVA Nouvelles as Zakaria Sadji, arriving in his car at the police headquarters parking lot, pointing the car directly at the front doors, then driving into them.

Although the police headquarters front doors lead into a spacious reception area, no injuries were reported.

After demolishing the entrance, he reversed, then reportedly waited quietly for police officers to arrive and arrest him.

Sadji was arraigned on Monday at the Palais de Justice de Laval on Saint-Martin Blvd. where he pleaded not guilty to charges of public mischief and dangerous driving.