City of Laval jumps on the Artificial Intelligence bandwagon

With an eye on maximizing all sectors of economic activity using every means available, the City of Laval has announced its entry into a strategic partnership with Ivado, Canada’s largest consortium for Artificial Intelligence research, training and development.

Beginning this fall, specialized training will be made available to managers and employees at businesses in Laval through the agreement reached by the city’s economic development arm, Laval économique, with Ivado.

The sectors of the Laval economy expected mostly to take up the offer include the life sciences, manufacturing, information technology (IT), commerce, agro-food, and tourism. The goal, according to the city, is to encourage the digital transformation of companies, to strengthen their ability to compete and to stimulate scientific research.

“In Laval, we believe that innovation is the engine of our economic growth,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “We are clearly determined to make our city the go-to reference for businesses that hope to accelerate their digital transformation, and this partnership with IVADO is another lever being brought to bear to strengthen our commitment.

“It’s by wagering on these technologies that we will be able to strengthen our competitiveness in order to ensure a sustainable growth for our regional economy,” added Boyer.

In a statement, IVADO said the agreement with Laval marks the first time the consortium works collaboratively with a municipality. Led by the University of Montreal, IVADO has four other partners: Polytechnique Montréal, HEC Montréal, Université Laval and McGill University.

New outdoor chalet opens at Laval’s Berge aux Quatre-Vents

Just in time for the vacation period and summer heat-waves, the City of Laval opened a new chalet pavilion at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents along the Rivière des Mille Îles in Laval-Ouest.

The building, costing more than $4 million, was paid for through financial aid provided through the Montreal Metropolitan Community’s “Trame verte et bleue” program, as well as from the Quebec government.

“People will be able from now on to better enjoy the Mille Îles River thanks to this upgrading of the Berge aux Quatre-Vents,” said Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete who helped make the project a reality.

“The construction of this reception building is an enhancement to the wealth of nature to be found in Laval by making it more accessible during the summer as well as in winter. This initiative will improve the quality of life of citizens, while making the region more attractive.”

The new building includes a multipurpose room, a cloakroom, washrooms, an outside shower, an area for borrowing outdoors equipment, and a halt for cyclists. It’s worth noting that the City of Laval has undertaken to make improvements at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents for several years now.

Photo: New outdoor chalet opens at Laval’s Berge aux Quatre-Vents.

Microbiome project kicked off at Carré Laval

The City of Laval has signed an agreement with a group of scientific research organizations to take part in the Urban Microbiome Network project, from which Laval hopes to obtain precise information to guide some of its future decisions.

Génome Québec, the Fond de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies (FRQ) and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) are leading the project which is initially being deployed at Carré Laval, the new multi-purpose development located on city-owned land a short distance from the Palais de Justice.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer helps gather some of the first samples for the urban microbiome project at the Carré Laval site.

The researchers hope to learn more about the biodiversity of green spaces located within urban areas, specifically with respect to DNA and genetic composition. The city for its part hopes something might be learned from the data that will be shared by the researchers.

The urban microbiome includes microorganisms present in an urban environment, including the air, water and soil, as well as infrastructure such as buildings, transportation and other amenities. Each city is considered to have its own unique signature in this respect.

Over a period of two years, a vast campaign of sampling will be undertaken in several sectors of Laval, beginning with Carré Laval. Several hundred Laval residents will be helping gather samples.

“With the Urban Microbiome Network project, Laval reaffirms its commitment towards innovation and sustainable development,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “This initiative perfectly illustrates our vision in which science and nature work together in harmony to improve the quality of life of all our citizens.”