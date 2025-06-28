Agape Senior Wellness Centre hosts visit from María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation

Friday, May 30th was a day of joy at the Agape Senior Wellness Centre, as the Centre warmly welcomed the María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation for their second visit.

The María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation, a Canadian charity with a global presence, is dedicated to supporting those in need through innovative social programs grounded in values, principles, and a commitment to human dignity.

Much like Agape, the Foundation’s mission focuses on empowering individuals—particularly vulnerable populations—through initiatives that foster inclusion, purpose, and personal growth.

The shared vision of both organizations to uplift and connect seniors brought together over 65 attendees for a vibrant afternoon of connection and celebration. The event was themed around a powerful message: “I want, I can, and I am able.” This inspiring motto served as a reminder to all that age should never be a barrier to dreaming, growing, or achieving new goals—especially when one remains young at heart.

Guests enjoyed a delicious spread that included sandwiches, white pizza, and pastry desserts, accompanied by coffee, soft drinks, and water. The festive atmosphere continued with music and dancing, highlighted by a spirited performance from the Foundation’s dancers.

Adding to the excitement, attendees received door prizes, and several lucky guests won additional gifts during an afternoon free raffle featuring a variety of prizes donated by the María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation.

This heartwarming event underscored the importance of community, connection, and empowerment for seniors. Agape Senior Wellness Centre and the María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation demonstrated once again the transformative power of collaboration rooted in compassion and care.

Agape looks forward to a continued partnership with the María Luisa de Moreno International Foundation and eagerly anticipates their next gathering, as they continue working together to bring joy, purpose, and connection to the lives of seniors.