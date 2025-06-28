CBSA probe leads to weapons charges against Laval man

Scott Shein, 51, a resident of Laval, and John Papadimitriou, 52, a resident of Saint-Eustache, appeared in court on June 19 at the Laval courthouse to face 17 criminal charges related to possession of prohibited weapons and devices.

The CBSA investigation followed the interception of packages by Canada Border Services officers in April last year at the CBSA International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

The investigation identified two individuals in Canada involved in importing a prohibited weapon and devices from the United States.

Search warrants executed at the residences of the two accused on June 6 last year resulted in the seizure of additional evidence, including several weapons.

SQ leads province-wide crackdown on sexual and violent offenders

The Sûreté du Québec worked closely with the Laval Police and other law enforcers across the province during the first two weeks of June to target nearly 70 individuals who have been identified as at-risk violent offenders, as well as some who committed sexual assault infractions.

According to the provincial police force, the surveillance and verification operation focused on two categories of offenders: those with previous run-ins with the law who had court-imposed conditions to follow, and those who are registered on the national list of sexual offenders.

Among other things, those whose names appear in the sexual offenders’ registry are legally obliged to furnish a DNA sample, and to notify the police of any change in their personal address.

This was the second year the Laval Police took part in the operation.

In Laval, the police deployed several squads of officers to conduct surveillance on six offenders residing in Laval over a period of 10 days.

As a result of the surveillance and verifications, three individuals were arrested after it was determined they weren’t following the conditions imposed on them.

Anyone with information regarding a registered offender they believe may not be following legal conditions is urged to contact the Laval Police’s confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1.

Longueuil Police seek help from possible voyeurism victims in Laval

Sean Guilbault. (Photo: Courtesy of Montreal Police)

The Longueuil Police are circulating a photo of a suspect accused of acts of sexual voyeurism committed in various areas of Montreal, including Laval, in the hopes that victims may come forward with new evidence to add to the case against him.

34-year-old Sean Guilbeault was placed under arrest on June 6 by the Longueuil Police following complaints he committed voyeurist acts at commercial establishments in Brossard.

In a statement, the Longueuil Police say Guilbeault is accused of taking or trying to take photos of women while they were using public washrooms.

Guilbeault, who was released conditionally on June 10 pending trial procedures, is also facing charges of breach of conditions related to other voyeurism allegations dating from April.

The police believe there could be other victims in the Montreal area, including some in Laval, and are urging anyone who recognizes Guilbeault to come forward to provide information confidentially.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 450 463 7211.

Laval street gang member makes Canada’s 25 most-wanted list

Dylan Denis, who was raised in the City of Laval’s Laval-des-Rapides district, then gained notoriety as a leading member of the Flamed Head Boys street gang, has made it onto Canada’s 25 most-wanted criminals list with a $50,000 reward posted for information leading to his capture.

The Montreal youth and family services organization Sun Youth posted the reward, with the Montreal Police Dept. delivering the message during a press conference last week.

Dylan Denis, 28, ranks sixth on the list.

The police believe they have connected him to a murder in May 2024 in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartier ville borough. A public billboard campaign is underway, prominently featuring a photo of Denis. He could be easy to recognize as most of his body is densely covered with tattoos.