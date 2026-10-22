Laval city council carries on, despite Mayor Boyer’s absence

Acting mayor Khalil hears complaints, congratulates Quebec election winners

Laval city council’s monthly meeting on October 7 opened with a minute of silence in memory of Monique Thibault Poirier, a 77-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered in late September by her 78-year-old spouse at their condo on Jean-Béraud Ave. in Chomedey.

Laval city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée Ray Khalil (who is vice-president of the executive-committee) stepped into the role of acting mayor during the October 6 city council meeting as Mayor Stéphane Boyer is on leave for a few months while recovering from surgery. (Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry)

“[This is] a member of our community who left us under overwhelming circumstances,” said city council president Cecilia Macedo. “And behind this loss is a family, loved ones in mourning, friends. So, it is important for them to know that they are not alone and that all of Laval shares their grief.”

With Mayor Stéphane Boyer absent during the meeting and over the next few months as he recovers from surgery for the removal of a brain tumor, executive-committee vice-president Ray Khalil (city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée) stepped in as acting mayor and will be continuing in that capacity until Boyer’s return.

Acting mayor while Boyer absent

“I would like to reassure the population,” said Khalil. “We have all the bases covered. We have a municipal council that works in the interests of Laval residents at heart, I have no doubt at all about that.

“We have an administration, the executive-committee and elected officials sitting around the table who work in the interests of Laval residents,” he added. “And we will continue to do the work as always and up to the expectations of the mayor. We wish him a speedy recovery. We hope he will return quickly. I especially wish for him to return quickly as do we all.”

As the meeting took place two days after the provincial elections, Khalil also took a moment to congratulate the winners, including newly-elected Parti Québécois Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

“We wish all the courage, strength and well-being for this new government that will be leading Quebec in the coming years,” said Khalil.

Reaction to provincial elections

“Obviously we will collaborate – we will be a good partner – and in the coming days – as we know the stakes are high, we will be pushing for a regional minister who will work hard for Laval to accompany us as we pursue the interests of Laval residents.”

At the same time, he congratulated the six members of the National Assembly (Chomedey, Fabre, Laval-des-Rapides, Mille-Îles, Sainte-Rose and Vimont-Auteuil) elected in Laval in the October 5 elections.

“It may not always seem so, but doing an election campaign is a lot of stress and a lot of work,” said Khalil. “So, obviously I am taking a moment to congratulate everybody who ran. It’s a momentary sacrifice, but one that is very important for our democracy.”

During a segment of the meeting reserved for city councillors’ remarks and statements, Chomedey councillor Aglaia Revelakis noted that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis made a statement during the October city council meeting noting it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry)

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

“Breast cancers remain the most frequently diagnosed cancers among women in Canada,” she pointed out. “They also represent the second cause of death from cancer among women in our country.”

In 2026, according to Revelakis, it is estimated that 32,400 women in Canada will receive a diagnosis of breast cancer and that 5,400 will die.

“Behind these numbers there are mothers, girls, sisters, spouses, friends, colleagues,” she said. “These are lives which are overwhelmed, families facing moments of great ordeal and communities that mobilize to offer support.

“The month of October, the month for raising awareness of breast cancer, reminds us of the importance of talking about this disease, while promoting the screening, but mostly to be present for those who are affected.”

Electric scooters at Pie-X Park

During the public question period, Christian Veilleux of Chomedey made a number of complaints related to Pie-X Park, which underwent an extensive refurbishment over several years ending last June.

Among the issues he raised were electric scooters being driven in the park as well as in other Laval parks, and soccer balls ending up in nearby residents’ back yards because of inadequate fencing.

After commenting on the electric scooters problem, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Louise Lortie (who currently leads the Parti Laval opposition party) noted that they would be tabling a motion later during the meeting to have the city undertake a safety and awareness-raising program on the use of electric scooters in Laval.

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin city councillor Louise Lortie, current head of the Parti Laval opposition party, pressed the Mouvement lavallois administration to strengthen its policies regarding the use of electric scooters and other personal mobility vehicles in Laval. (Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry) (Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry)

Parti Laval wants scooter safety

“It’s our wish that the users be clearly reminded of the rules and that dangerous behaviors be taken care of, notably speeding, not wearing a helmet, carrying passengers and non-respect for traffic regulations,” she said.

Regarding the scooters, Khalil said the city has more than one campaign already underway to address safety issues involving electric scooters as well as other types of personal mobility vehicles.

“In the past, we have made considerable efforts which are starting to pay off this year,” he said, noting that the Laval Police and officer cadets have been playing a role. As for the stray soccer balls at Pie-X Park, he said the city is currently studying whether to install a special net above the fencing to better protect private yards from intrusion.