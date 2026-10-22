Bastien Morin hired as Laval’s new Deputy Director General

The City of Laval has announced the appointment of Bastien Morin as Deputy Director General, with additional responsibilities for Citizen and Institutional Relations. He will assume his duties on November 30.

The City of Laval has announced the appointment of Bastien Morin as Deputy Director General, with additional responsibilities for Citizen and Institutional Relations. (Photo: City of Laval)

Previously Deputy Director General of the City of Saint-Eustache, Morin has over 35 years of experience in the municipal sector, according to the City of Laval, including nearly 20 years as a member of senior management.

“We are proud to welcome to Laval a highly experienced municipal manager,” said Benoit Collette, the City of Laval’s director-general.

“His appointment is fully aligned with our commitment to providing a consistent and accessible citizen experience, to continuing the modernization of our practices and services and to strengthening the ties between the municipal administration, Laval residents, our partners and elected officials,” Collette added.

“His experience, leadership, and people-centered approach will be significant assets to our organization.”

Big slate of responsibilities

In his new role, Bastien Morin will be responsible for the Citizen Experience Department, the Communications and Marketing Department, the Clerk’s Office, the Government Affairs Office and the Judges’ Office. He will also be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the city’s commissions and advisory committees.

It should be noted that the Deputy Director General/Citizen and Institutional Relations position is new.

According the city, it was created through the merger of the offices of the Deputy Director General – Public Safety and Community Services and the Associate Director General. Following two retirements, a reorganization resulted in a new distribution of responsibilities within the city’s senior management, says the city.

For the past two decades, Bastien Morin served as Deputy Director General for the City of Saint-Eustache, where he led a grouping of nine municipal departments. While there, he participated in the creation of Saint-Eustache Multiservice (SEM), an initiative aimed at simplifying access to Saint-Eustache’s municipal services while improving the citizen experience.

A solid track record

While with Saint-Eustache, he also contributed to the establishment of numerous institutional partnerships with organizations at various levels of government, and to the implementation of several major projects, including the Saint-Eustache Nature Park, the Paul-Sauvé Promenade, the Saint-Eustache multisport complex and the Saint-Eustache aquatic complex.

Morin holds a master’s degree in urban analysis and management from the Quebec City-based École nationale d’administration publique (ENAP), as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration (with a specialization in finance) and a certificate in municipal services management from the Université du Québec à Montréal.