David De Cotis joins McHappy Day

On May 8, David De Cotis, City Councillor for the Saint-Bruno district and leader on Council for Action Laval, enthusiastically participated in the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) fundraising campaign.

At the Vimont branch, he greeted customers and served their favorite sandwiches, contributing to the foundation’s mission of supporting over 26,000 Canadian families annually.

“This mission is crucial as it allows families affected by illness to stay together during their challenging times,” said Mr. De Cotis. “Having family by a child’s side during illness makes the child stronger.”

Mr. De Cotis embraced his role with dedication, joining the restaurant staff during peak hours to serve customers. “It’s wonderful to see families from my district participating in this event,” he noted. “For those who give, it’s a small gesture, but for those who benefit, it makes a significant difference.”

Committed to community involvement and charitable activities, Mr. De Cotis is always ready to lend a hand whenever possible.