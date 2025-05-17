Ex-Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette receives King Charles III Coronation Medal

Former SQ investigator has been hard at work on TV crime series since retiring

Former Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette was one of two people who were presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal by Canadian senator Claude Carignan in Saint-Eustache in April. It was in recognition of Ouellette’s many years of service in the National Assembly as well as in law enforcement.

Wide-ranging career

Ouellette served for more than 30 years as a provincial police officer and crime investigator with the Sûreté du Québec. He was the Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey from 2007 until 2022. For most of that time, he sat with the Quebec Liberals, although as an independent during his last term.

At the same time, former Canadian pro boxer Marie-Ève Dicaire, who is a two-time IBF female super-welterweight World champion, was also presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Both were cited for their “exceptional contributions to the community, to Quebec and to Canada.”

‘Humbled and honored’

“I accept this recognition with pride and humility,” Ouellette said in a message posted on his LinkedIn feed, following the ceremony which took place at Saint-Eustache city hall. “Thanks to Senator Claude Carignan, to [Saint-Eustache] mayor Pierre Charron and to Marie-Ève Dicaire, a model of perseverance,” Ouellette added.

In an interview with The Laval News, Ouellette said that receiving the medal was an emotional experience for him. “Because all my life, I always gave more than I received,” he said. “And when you receive something and you don’t know what to say, that’s what happens. For me, that was something special. I was humbled and honored to receive it.”

A prolific author

In addition to his law enforcement and legislative work, Ouellette is also the author of several books. They include ‘Mom,’ an in-depth wor of non-fiction about former Hells Angels Quebec leader Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher.

Ouellette also wrote ‘Qu’on accuse ou qu’on s’excuse: Les dessous de mon arrestation illégale,’ a 2020 full-length examination by Ouellette, closely examining the circumstances surrounding his arrest, without being charged, by Quebec’s Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC).

Since retiring from politics, Ouellette has also worked with Quebec screenwriter Luc Dionne (who created the Quebec television series Omerta, the second most popular series in Quebec television history) as a consultant on the Dionne script for the 2024 TV series ‘L’appel.’

Contributed to TV series

According to a description of L’Appel posted by Videotron where it is available for streaming, it “tells the story behind this important piece of Québec judicial history, the prosecutors’ and investigators’ take on the case, and the steps that led to the arrest and conviction of Maurice “Mom” Boucher.”

As well, Ouellete said he is working on a second project, based partly on his experiences as a Sûreté du Québec investigator, while adding “not that I can talk about it,” although he might be able to in a few months.

Ouellette also worked as an expert consultant on Godasse: Le vrai visage d’un tueur des Hells, written by Jean-Louis Fortin and Éric Thibault and published this past February. It offers a look at hired assassin Stéphane ‘Godasse’ Gagné, whose witness testimony finally put Mom Boucher behind bars where he died of throat cancer in July 2022.