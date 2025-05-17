Laval and the STL reactivate public bus service for seniors

The City of Laval, in collaboration with the Société de transport de Laval (STL), is excited to announce the resumption of public bus services for seniors residing in retirement homes.

Starting Monday May 12, the STL will operate four dedicated bus lines (102, 104, 106, 107) to serve nine seniors’ residences that are located more than 200 meters from a regular bus stop. This service is exclusively for residences that were previously served before June 2024.

Each of these routes will provide one round trip per week between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., continuing until the end of December 2025. A re-evaluation of the service is scheduled for mid-December to assess its impact and make any necessary adjustments.

This initiative has been made possible through funding from the City of Laval, aiming to enhance the mobility of seniors and combat social isolation, a growing concern in our communities.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer expressed his satisfaction with the return of these bus lines, emphasizing their importance for seniors in retirement homes. “In a context of limited public finances, we worked with the STL to develop a targeted solution focused on the most underserved sectors. The mobility of seniors remains a priority for Laval. This service, fully funded by the City, complements existing measures, including the free bus pass for people aged 65 and over, to promote accessible and inclusive travel,” he stated.

Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Chair of the Board of Directors of the STL, highlighted the significance of the City’s financial support. “The recommissioning of these revised lines allows the STL to fulfill its mission of providing transportation services that meet the needs of the Laval community while promoting access to public transit. Despite presenting a balanced budget for 2025, funding challenges persist in a context where the population’s travel needs are increasing,” she noted.

This renewed service underscores Laval’s commitment to supporting its senior residents and ensuring their mobility and social inclusion.

Additional Information

The following residences will benefit from the revised transportation service once a week. The routes of the bus lines concerned have been adjusted according to the new service. • Domaine des Forges 1 and 3 (Ste-Rose district) • Thérèse Casgrain Manor (Ste-Rose district) • Plateau-Ouimet Residence (Ste-Rose District) • Manoir Marc-Aurèle-Fortin (Ste-Rose district) • Vimont Residence (St-Bruno district) • Manoir du Sablon (district of Chomedey) • Manoir de La Giraudière (district of Marigot) • Manoir des Prairies (Laval-des-Rapides district) • Manoir St-Claude (district of Marigot)

Information on the new routes and timetables for the four lines dedicated to residences will be available in the coming days at stlaval.ca/ reseau/horaires-residences

For any questions related to residential service, customers can contact the STL’s Customer Contact Centre at 450-688-6520.