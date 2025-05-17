Action Laval criticizes administration’s ‘improvisation’ with partial return of Senior Transportation Services

Saint-Bruno district’s municipal councillor David De Cotis, member of Action Laval, along with mayoral candidate Frédéric Mayer, have acknowledged the recent announcement by the City of Laval and the Société de transport de Laval (STL) regarding the partial reinstatement of four bus lines serving certain seniors’ residences.

This decision comes nearly four months after Action Laval proposed the reinstatement of this essential service, which was unjustly withdrawn in 2024.

Mr. De Cotis, who has been vocal about the issue since August 2024, expressed his frustration: “The partial return of the service is good news, but it comes far too late. What seniors have experienced since last year is unacceptable. We must stop playing yo-yo with essential services. The improvisation of this administration has lasted long enough.”

Despite the service’s partial restoration, which affects nine residences, several establishments remain without service. The current plan offers only one round trip per week, which is insufficient to address the isolation and needs of the elderly.

“This is not a gift; it is an obligatory retreat by the mayor in the face of popular pressure. This partial return is a step forward, but it also highlights the lack of vision of the current administration. Laval deserves better than this amateurism,” stated Frédéric Mayer, mayoral candidate.

Public transit in Laval continues to face significant challenges. The current administration has struggled to prioritize effectively and be accountable for its decisions. The purchase of expensive software following service and staff reductions is highly questionable.

Coupled with the elimination of bus lines, increased registrations, and the fare hikes announced for July, Laval residents are paying more for fewer services.