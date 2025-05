Jean-Paul Chamberland.

Sad news.

Our faithful representative for near 25 years, Jean-Paul Chamberland passed away on May 6, 2025 at the Cité de la Santé in Laval.

Jean-Paul was very discreet about his private life and his clients were probably unaware that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years.

His good humour and professionalism will be missed.

May he rest in peace.

George Bakoyannis

George Guzmas