Two suspects arrested for murder outside Laval reception hall

The Laval Police recently announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be connected with the murder of a man outside a Saint-Martin Blvd. reception hall in December 2023.

The suspects, Mewael Tesfit Betsuamlak, 20, and Hamza Hamud Ali, 23, are believed by the police to have been the perpetrators of the shooting of Marc Issa El-Khoury, thought to be linked to organized crime, while he was attending a wedding reception.

One of the two suspects shot El-Khoury as he was standing outside the reception hall.

Working in conjunction with other law enforcement officials, the LPD were able to track one of the suspects to Kitchener in Ontario, while the other was already behind bars at the provincial Donnacona detention centre near Quebec City where he was serving a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

The murder is believed to be related to organized crime rivalries between Hells Angels in Ontario and street gangs in Montreal, both of which are involved in drug trafficking.

LPD asks for Duvernay residents’ help after Cap-à-l’Aigle shooting

The Laval Police are asking residents of Cap-à-l’Aigle Street in the city’s Duvernay district for permission to view their homes’ security camera images as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that took place during the late-night hours on Sunday May 4.

Officers from the LPD responded to a 9-1-1 call around 11 pm after shots were fired at a residence on the street. Although there were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made, LPD investigators are seeking leads to identify the perpetrators.

Sainte-Dorothée home heavily damaged by fire

A house on Desjardins St. in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district suffered more than $250,000 in damages from a fire that broke out in the early morning hours on May 3.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene around 4:10 am could see flames within the house’s kitchen.

Although they succeeded in preventing the blaze from spreading further, three people are now temporarily homeless.

As well as the damage done to the building, there was an estimated $100,000 in additional damages to interior furnishings.

LPD seeks victims of man charged with sexual assault on minors

The Laval Police are asking potential victims of a 31-year-old man facing sexual assault charges involving minors to come forward and provide additional information.

Dillon Buckly, 31, faces charges of harassment, luring and sexual assault. (Photo: Laval Police)

According to a press release issued by the LPD, Dillon Buckley is charged with harassment, luring on the internet, invitation to sexual contact and sexual assault.

The LPD alleges that Buckley used social media to contact victims, although they say he was also known to contact them in public places where he would provide them with a telephone number to call. Once he had gained the trust of victims, the police allege, he would meet and sexually assault them.

The acts, all of which are alleged to have taken place in Laval, were between September 2024 and April 2025, although the victims were not Laval residents.

Anyone who believes they may be among the victims is urged to call the LPD’s Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or the 9-1-1 emergency line. The file number is LVL250415058.

Recent fire calls

May 10 MAI | 03:42 am // Building fire on Dagenais Blvd. in Laval’s Vimont district. Multi-unit building. Flames apparent upon arrival of firefighters. Source of fire traced to a kitchen within building. Firefighters called in a 10-09 code, requesting additional units, with further aggravation possible.

May 3 | 18:58 pm // Building fire on 37th Avenue in Laval’s Fabreville sector. Residential building. House was completely engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. Firefighters called in a Code 10-12, requesting additional units following a second alarm.