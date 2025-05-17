David De Cotis honored with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Action Laval proudly announces that Mr. David De Cotis, municipal councillor for the district of Saint-Bruno and a dedicated member of their political party, has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal.

This accolade, bestowed by the Government of Canada, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to Canadian society or achieved remarkable feats that enhance the nation.

The Coronation Medal acknowledges Mr. De Cotis’ outstanding commitment to his community, his leadership within the city of Laval, and his unwavering dedication to public service.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Coronation Medal from King Charles III. This recognition is a profound privilege and a significant symbol of appreciation for service during a pivotal moment in our country’s history. I accept it with heartfelt gratitude and a renewed commitment to serve with dedication and integrity. I extend my sincere thanks to Senator Leo Housakos for presenting me with the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” expressed David De Cotis.

For Action Laval, this honour underscores the dedication of its elected officials and the impact of their daily efforts. Interim leader Achille Cifelli remarked, “David De Cotis’ recognition is a source of immense pride for our entire party. It reflects not only his exemplary career but also the values of service, community engagement, and integrity that we collectively uphold.”

Action Laval reiterates its pride in having such a devoted elected official among its ranks and extends gratitude to all those who, like David De Cotis, contribute to building a city and a country that align with our aspirations.