Laval had a 128 per cent hike in housing starts last year: economic report

The City of Laval stands out for the strength of its indicators and the robustness of its real estate activity, according to the latest annual report from Laval économique, the city’s economic development service.

The 2025 report reveals that the number of residential units started in the city jumped by 128 per cent, reaching 4,613 units by the end of the year.

The report suggests that the economic vitality of the region and the renewed confidence of investors are very real, despite an economic context still marked by uncertainty.

The report also indicates that Laval’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated at $24 billion, confirming the dynamic nature and diversification of the city’s economy. As well, the report reviews actions implemented by the city to support businesses, stimulate investment and strengthen the region’s economic resilience.

“With a gross domestic product of nearly $24 billion, investments exceeding $2 billion annually, record housing starts and a thriving job market, Laval is a major economic driver,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer, reacting to the report.

Prosperous and innovative

“We are continuing our work to make Laval a prosperous, innovative and forward-looking city for all,” he continued. The report says public and private investments in Laval reached over $2.2 billion last year, marking the fifth consecutive year that the $2 billion mark was exceeded.

“This remarkable stability confirms Laval’s ability to attract major and sustainable investments in the real estate, industrial and commercial sectors,” stated Laval économique.

The total value of the City of Laval’s building permits (non-residential and residential) is now estimated at over $1 billion. The report says the city supported 28 real estate projects directly contributing to the housing supply, representing investments totaling nearly $660 million.

“Economic development relies on a clear vision and the ability to leverage the right resources at the right time,” said Lidia Divry, director of Laval économique. In 2025, she continued, Laval économique supported more than 1,780 Laval businesses.

$10 return on each $1 invested

As well, a total of $3.3 million in financial assistance was granted, generating $30.3 million in investments within the region. Every dollar invested by the city ended up generating nearly $10 in additional economic benefits, noted Divry.

“These results demonstrate the ability of Laval businesses and our partners to adapt, innovate and collaborate,” she said.

The year 2025 was also marked by the launch of Opération Prospérité Laval, a $4.5 million, three-year investment aimed at supporting Laval businesses’ exports and ensuring sustainable economic growth for the region. To date, according to the Laval économique report, more than 45 Laval-based companies have received support to help them evaluate and develop their access to new export markets.