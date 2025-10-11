Volvo Laval joins Pink in the City for Breast Cancer Awareness Month launch

The theme at this year’s gala will be ‘The Magic of Hope’ on October 24

With just a few weeks to go before Pink in the City’s annual gala for the benefit of breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre, dedicated supporters gathered at the Volvo Laval dealership in Duvernay last week for an event marking the official start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

‘Worthy cause,’ says Groupe Taddeo

The cocktail/buffet dinner with live music was a warmup for the gala, while marking the first time Pink in the City partnered with Volvo Laval’s new owners, Groupe Taddeo Auto, for an awareness-raising event.

Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, director of the Breast Center of the McGill University Health Centre, addressed guests at Pink in the City’s gathering at Laval Volvo last week for the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“It’s a very worthy and important cause to us as we’ve had people in our family affected by breast cancer,” said Victoria Taddeo, vice-president of sales and marketing with the company, which also operates Honda and Polestar dealerships in Laval and Montreal.

Pink in the City’s Bobby and Denise Vourtzoumis, are seen with sax musician Zena Bernoty during the Breast Cancer Awareness Month launch at Laval Volvo. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Volvo EX30 to be raffled

Volvo Laval contributed a 2025 Volvo EX30 battery electric subcompact crossover SUV to raffle off for the benefit of Pink in the City, with tickets going for $150 a pop. The EX30 is among Volvo’s smallest SUVs, but a variant is reportedly among the fastest accelerating Volvos ever.

“I’m so happy to see so many people wearing the color pink, because that is the symbol of us remembering all the courageous women who have fought or are fighting breast cancer or who will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis, adding that “there’s no excuse not to raise money for breast cancer.”

Relief for breast cancer patients

Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, director of the Breast Center at the MUHC, explained how the donated money is used to help provide relief to breast cancer patients under treatment.

“As survivors will tell you, chemotherapy, surgery and rehabilitation are a real pain in the you know what,” he said.

Among the guests were (from the left) Laval News publisher George Bakoyannis, Royal LePage Humana Centre real estate agent Voula Kottaridis, Pink in the City’s Denise and Bobby Vourtzoumis and Laval News editor and co-publisher George Guzmas. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“The money you’re giving, for which we’re very grateful, is allowing women to get back to their normal lives. Your money is paying for them to get things like dieticians, exercise, psychotherapy, kinesiology, to try and get back to the women they were before they were diagnosed. And that is not easy after all the treatments we give.”

Gala not to be missed

The 2025 Pink in the City Gala is scheduled for Friday, October 24 at the Château Royal in Chomedey/Laval, with cocktails at 6:30 pm and dinner at 7:30.

Guests enjoyed a hot buffet-style dinner of pasta and other Italian delicacies. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The event is presented by Pink in the City in collaboration with the MUHC Foundation to support breast cancer patient care, research and education.

The theme will be “The Magic of Hope,” celebrating survivors and honoring fighters and angels, with proceeds directly benefiting the MUHC Foundation’s Breast Center.