LPD warn seniors and others of ‘distraction thefts’

The Laval Police are urging residents to be cautious after receiving dozens of recent reports from victims of “distraction theft.”

According to the LPD, more than 40 people have come forward with similar experiences involving jewelry thieves targeting mainly the elderly.

The suspects, who appear to be from Eastern Europe, operate in public places, particularly shopping centre parking lots, according to the LPD.

Distraction theft is concerning not only the police, but also the banking industry which sees itself forced to absorb rising amounts of losses from stolen credit cards taken during distraction thefts.(Photo: Courtesy of TD Bank)

They typically approach their victims under various pretexts, such as asking for directions or recommending a restaurant in the area. Once a conversation is underway, the suspects thank their victims by offering a piece of jewellery as a gift.

They then take advantage to discreetly steal the victim’s more valuable jewellery, including bracelets, watches, necklaces or rings.

Some recent fires in Laval

The fire on 90th Ave. in Chomedey. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

September 25, 1:04 am. Building fire on 90th Avenue in Chomedey. Residential structure. Flames apparent in the basement. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary

Media reports state that the Laval Fire Dept. transferred an initial investigation they undertook into this fire to the Laval Police for arson investigation.

The LFD reportedly found enough evidence on the scene to suggest that a criminal inquiry would be in order.

October 1, 5:26 am. Building fire on Lavoisier St. in the Laval-des-Rapides sector. Residential structure.

Flames apparent coming from a rear balcony. Code was 10-07, meaning an intervention was necessary.