Action Laval councillors help raise funds for community in Vimont-Auteuil

On Saturday last week, $1 from every breakfast at Au Blanc d’Oeuf went to SBEVA

On a crisp and sunny autumn Saturday morning when many Laval residents have nothing more complicated on their agendas than taking things easy, there’s probably nothing that could fill the bill better than a morning meal with family and friends at a cozy breakfast hideaway.

That was just the idea on Saturday morning last weekend when Action Laval city councillor for Saint-Bruno and Stefano Piscitelli, the party’s candidate for Vimont in the November 2 elections, sponsored a fundraiser at Au Blanc d’Oeuf, a breakfast restaurant on René-Laennec Blvd. in Vimont.

From the left, Action Laval candidate in Vimont Stefano Piscitelli, Au Blanc d’Oeuf employees Michael, Marlaine, Emma and Marianne, and Action Laval city councillors David De Cotis and Isabelle Piché. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

For the benefit of the SBEVA

A dollar from the proceeds from every meal served was going to the Service Bénévole d’Entraide de Vimont-Auteuil (SBEVA), which is an important community player in Vimont-Auteuil for providing assistance to needy families and individuals from the area.

In addition to the satisfaction customers could feel from donating to a good cause, there were also some amazing raffle prizes to be had, including Montreal Canadiens tickets, gift certificates to restaurants like Buon Gusto, and gift baskets, some containing bottles of premium liquor.

‘Giving back to the community’

“This all about giving back to the community,” De Cotis said. “SBEVA is an organization that provides vital services like Meals-on-Wheels that are critical in our community,” added Piscitelli, who’s been an active volunteer and coach with sporting organizations in Vimont for several decades.

Breakfast time last Saturday at Au Blanc d’Oeuf. From the left, David De Cotis, Isabelle Piché, Giada Piscitelli and Stefano Piscitelli. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Andy Ruscitto, Au Blanc d’Oueuf’s owner, said he was more than pleased to provide the place for a worthy fundraiser, given that it was for such a good cause. “This is something we thought would be good for the community since some people are a little less fortunate than others,” he said.