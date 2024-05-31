Suspect to be charged following death of real estate agent in Armand Frappier Woods

A 20-year-old male suspect is being charged with first-degree murder after a 46-year-old woman who was a real estate agent was attacked in the Armand Frapppier Woods in eastern Chomedey on the night of Wednesday May 29.

The victim, identified as Irina Draghicescu Iankulov, was a real estate agent with Groupe Sutton Excellence for the past 15 years, according to news sources.

The Armand Frappier Woods in Chomedey.

Last Wednesday evening, a 9-1-1 call to the Laval Police reported the presence of a seriously injured woman in the woods, which are popular among walkers and hikers.

Officers who found the victim attempted to revive her, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Police located and ended up arresting the suspect, said to be a resident of Laval, while he was reportedly attempting to break into an apartment not far from there.

After being interrogated by the LPD, he was described as “a person of interest” and had no criminal record.