Place Samson fire leaves two people homeless

LFD firefighters found flames and dense smoke upon their arrival. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

A major fire last Tuesday afternoon in a row house on Place Samson in Chomedey caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and rendered two people homeless.

Extensive damage to the Place Samson row house was evident after the smoke cleared. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

Officials with the Laval Fire Dept. traced the probable origins of the blaze in the dwelling a short distance from Berthiaume-du-Tremblay Park to an electrical short circuit.

The occupant of the dwelling called 9-1-1 just after 2 pm, bringing firefighters to the scene within seven minutes.

By that time, flames and thick smoke had become apparent from outside.

The fact it was a fire in densely-constructed row housing led the firefighters to evacuate adjacent units, although they didn’t suffer damage comparable to the one which caught fire.

One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire damage to the unit was estimated at $200,000, while damage to property inside was assessed at $50,000.