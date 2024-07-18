Laval Police seize $250,000 worth of cocaine, crack and hashish

The Laval Police revealed on Thursday that a raid conducted a week earlier led to the seizure of 500 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of crack, an unspecified amount of hashish, and the arrest of three suspects believed to have been involved in trafficking the substances.

In a statement, the LPD said an investigation that began in February led to the identification of the three suspects.

The suspects were identified by the LPD as Joseph Abou Rjeily, age 24, Elie Alam and Rehman Ateeq Ur, both 19 years of age.

According to the LPD, warrants were issued to enter three residences in Laval on July 10.

Police found the drugs there, as well as other materials possibly used for trafficking.

The value of the substances and materials seized was assessed at $250,000.

The police also seized a bulletproof vest, ammunition for a 9mm firearm, four vehicles and more than $91,000 in cash.

Two of the suspects remained in custody on Thursday, while a third was released with conditions to follow up to his court date on Sept. 23.