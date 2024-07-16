Photo radar possible at A-15/440 flyover worksite, says Transports Québec

The new flyover ramp under construction to connect autoroutes 440 and 15. (Photo: Courtesy EXP Engineering)

The Quebec highways ministry announced this week that it may be installing a mobile photo radar unit on the work site at the intersection of autoroutes 440 and 15 in Laval where a flyover ramp is currently being built between the two.

Without stating whether speeding in that spot has been problematic recently, the ministry noted that the posted speed limit within autoroute construction zones is 80 km/h and 50 km/h on the service roads.

Photo radar ahead.

The provincial government decided to give the go-ahead to build the ramp following a deadly pile-up in early August 2019 that took the lives of four people.

For years, drivers travelling westbound at high speed along the A-440 near the A-15 turnoff would find themselves forced to make a sudden stop for backed-up traffic taking the right-side exit for the A-15 – contributing to a high number of collisions.

It is hoped that the new feeder ramp, positioned on the left side of the westbound A-440, will resolve the situation.

Although fines for drivers caught speeding by photo radar don’t come with demerit points, the ministry notes that the fines for speeding through highway construction sites are double what they would normally be.