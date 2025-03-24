Man, 69, injured during home invasion in Vimont

A 69-year-old man and his wife who were asleep during the early hours on a recent Sunday night to Monday morning at their home in Vimont were awakened and roughed up during a home invasion attempt.

The Laval Police were alerted around 3:20 am after receiving a 9-1-1 call about the incident on Michel-Gamelin St. near Montée Monette in Vimont.

The couple were awakened by the sound of the suspects breaking into their home. Although the man sustained an unspecified injury, his life was not in danger, but he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Although the suspects fled before the arrival of police, they are were still being actively sought by the LPD at our deadline. LPD crime scene investigators were on the scene of the incident Monday, as were fingerprint and identification technicians.

Laval police officer arrested after being set up by ‘pedophile hunters’

A Laval Police officer was arrested and suspended last week after vigilante-style pedophile hunters are alleged to have set him up.

“A police officer has been suspended and arrested and an investigation is underway,” said Laval Police spokesperson Laurent Arsenault.

The LPD officer was suspended with pay, but Arsenault said that police could not speak regarding anything having to do with the officer’s personal file.

“We would like to emphasize that the events did not occur while the officer was on duty,” Arsenault added, noting that charges had not yet been filed.

The Journal de Montréal reported last week that the officer’s alleged actions were witnessed and recorded by the group as he was preparing to meet with an allegedly underage individual on the South Shore of Montreal.

The J de M referred to the officer as a sergeant.

The tabloid said the two met through an online social media platform that is popular among gays. The paper says the officer was told at one point by the youth (who may have been a young adult) that the officer was dealing with someone only 15 years old.

The Journal, citing the group, claims the two exchanged digital photos of a sexual nature and that they agreed to meet. When he reached the place for the rendez-vous, group members were there. Although he fled, they noted his license plate number and forwarded it to the police.

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Montmorency Metro

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed with a knife at the Montmorency Metro station in Laval-des-Rapides on March 6 just after 5 pm, a short time after he had finished classes for the day.

Laval Police officers who arrived on the scene found the youth with several wounds to his upper body, which were assessed as non-life threatening.

Transported to hospital, he was released in short measure. By the following day, the LPD had no suspects to arrest.

However, they are seeking the public’s help. Anyone who believes they may have useful information is asked to call the LPD’s Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 9-1-1.