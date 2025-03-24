Rodriguez and Milliard were standouts at Laval PLQ leadership gathering

Race may be far from decided, if reaction levels at C of C event can be believed

If an applause meter had been deployed during a gathering last week in Laval to introduce the Quebec Liberal Party’s four current leadership candidates, the reading might suggest that perceived front-runner Pablo Rodriguez is in for a closer race than some political observers have been anticipating.

As things now stand, the Laval region’s two current Quebec Liberal MNAs have chosen to support two different candidates. Chomedey PLQ MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier is endorsing Rodriguez, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister and Quebec lieutenant in the defunct Trudeau cabinet.

Flanked on each side by Laval C of CI board members Richard Mimeau and Caroline De Guire, the PLQ leadership candidates (from the left) are Marc Bélanger, Pablo Rodriguez, Mario Roy and Charles Milliard. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Local support split

She was initially supporting Marguerite-Bourgeoys Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin, who later withdrew from the race. Rodriguez also has the support of several other PLQ MNAs, including Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe.

In the meantime, Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour is supporting Charles Milliard. Hailing from Lévis, Milliard is the current president of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, as well as a former senior executive of the Uniprix pharmacy chain.

Although Milliard has no formal experience as an electoral candidate, he has managed campaigns on behalf of the PLQ for 25 years. While additional candidates for the PLQ leadership have until April 11 to register, there were only two others as of last week – both of whom were at the Laval event.

Stronger economic policies

Marc Bélanger, a tax lawyer from Matane in Quebec’s Gaspésie region, ran unsuccessfully for the federal Liberals in Matapédia-Matane in 2000 and 2004. Like the other candidates, he is advocating for strong economic policies across Quebec to safeguard jobs and businesses against the U.S. tariffs threat – especially in the rural regions.

Finally, Mario Roy, a 31-year-old economist and agriculturalist from the Beauce region, has an extensive background in farm management and production.

In spite of his relative youth, Roy’s prominent positioning within the PLQ might help re-establish the party’s credibility in the regions, where the CAQ government won an almost impregnable beachhead in the last elections, while the Liberals (now concentrated largely in Montreal-area ridings) are in desperate need of support in the regions.

PLQ leadership contender Pablo Rodriguez has the support of Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier (left) and Mont-Royal–Outremont Liberal MNA Michelle Setlakwe. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The four contenders were given five minutes each to explain their views and policies during a meet-and-greet hosted by the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a Centropolis brew pub on Tuesday last week.

Focus on Milliard and Rodriguez

However, Rodriguez and Milliard were obvious standouts, given the heightened presence of supporters who appeared to have been marshaled for the two MNAs’ preferred candidates that evening.

In an interview published last week by The Gazette, Rodriguez outlined elements of his economic platform that would be implemented were he the leader of the Quebec Liberals.

Among other things, he called on Quebec to take a leadership role in tearing down interprovincial trade barriers and to open more offices outside Canada in an effort to reduce reliance on trade with the U.S. He said that if elected Premier, he would sit down with the other provinces and try to bring down as many trade barriers as possible.

However, barriers intended to protect the French language would stay, he added. He said he was assisted in drafting his economic plan by Frédéric Beauchemin and former PLQ cabinet minister Martin Coiteux.

Reading the room reaction

While Rodriguez received enthusiastic applause and nods of recognition from the crowd in Laval last week given his high-profile federal cabinet positions, it was clear from the reaction for Milliard that Rodriguez’s supporters were outnumbered (at least that night) by those in the Milliard encampment.

Milliard, on his assigned PLQ campaign web page, says that his professional background as a pharmacist and corporate leader provided him with “a deep understanding of the issues affecting the economy, healthcare and regional development.”

“Our SMEs, the real economic engines, deserve optimum conditions in which to thrive,” he added. “Our health and education facilities must remain accessible, while meeting the needs and aspirations of all generations.”

Lakhoyan Olivier for Rodriguez

In an interview with The Laval News, Chomedey’s Liberal MNA gave her reasons for supporting Pablo Rodriguez.

Charles Milliard (second from left) has the support for his bid to lead the PLQ from Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour (in red jacket). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“First and foremost because he has the experience,” said Lakhoyan Olivier. “With what’s happening down south in the USA with Trump’s tariffs and everything else, more than ever we need a leader of a party who is strong and who has experience.”

Noting that Rodriguez was an elected rep at the federal level for the better part of two decades, she said he had hands-on experience that would serve Quebec well in being able to deal with the U.S., as well as the Canadian provinces.

Milliard has Dufour’s backing

Virginie Dufour gave her reasons for supporting Milliard. “I’ve known Charles for more than a year now, and from the first time I met him I noticed his human touch,” she said. “When you select a new leader, you also are selecting someone you will be working with as your leader.”

Notably, Dufour said the Liberals “need to get the regions back to the PLQ, and I truly believe that Charles is the best candidate to connect and make this link with the regions.”

Voting for the leadership candidates by registered PLQ members will be taking place from June 9-14. The new leader will be announced on July 14 during a convention in Quebec City.