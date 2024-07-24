Family from Laval killed in Ohio small plane crash

A 54-year-old man from Laval, along with a 45-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl, have been identified as the pilot and passengers who died when a small plane crashed in Youngstown, Ohio late last week as the aircraft was trying to make an emergency landing.

A Beechcraft 60 similar to the one involved in the crash in Ohio that killed three Laval residents last week. (Photo: Courtesy Priceless Aviation)

The pilot was identified as Jawdat Khawam.

The two passengers were identified as Martine Arseneault and Daphne Khawam.

The twin-engine Beechcraft 60 they were travelling in went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport during the early evening last Friday, according to local news reports.

It was reported that Khawam was the president and CEO of UandMyCar.com, a web-based car sharing service similar to Turo.

Police in Ohio tentatively attributed the crash to a mechanical failure during an attempted emergency landing.

It was also reported that the aircraft’s left engine apparently failed, after which the pilot lost control following a first landing attempt.

The pilot and passengers were on route west after leaving Plattsburgh, New York, where UandMyCar.com is officially headquartered, according to the company’s website.