Family from Laval killed in Ohio small plane crash

A 54-year-old man from Laval, along with a 45-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl, have been identified as the pilot and passengers who died when a small plane crashed in Youngstown, Ohio late last week as the aircraft was trying to make an emergency landing.
The pilot was identified as Jawdat Khawam.
The two passengers were identified as Martine Arseneault and Daphne Khawam.
The twin-engine Beechcraft 60 they were travelling in went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport during the early evening last Friday, according to local news reports.
It was reported that Khawam was the president and CEO of UandMyCar.com, a web-based car sharing service similar to Turo.
Police in Ohio tentatively attributed the crash to a mechanical failure during an attempted emergency landing.
It was also reported that the aircraft’s left engine apparently failed, after which the pilot lost control following a first landing attempt.
The pilot and passengers were on route west after leaving Plattsburgh, New York, where UandMyCar.com is officially headquartered, according to the company’s website.