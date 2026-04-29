Arson suspected in massive house blaze in Sainte-Dorothée

A raging fire that destroyed a house on a quiet street in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée neighborhood has left many from the area in shock.

A screen grab of a video posted on social media of the fire on Boudreau St. in Sainte-Dorothée last Saturday afternoon.

Some of those who witnessed the outbreak say they saw not only an explosion following the collapse of the building, but also the ensuing search by police for a suspect.

The Laval Police say the fire, near the corner of Boudreau St. Bord-de-L’eau Rd. in Sainte-Dorothée, caused severe burns to a man in his forties and may have been a criminal act.

According to several witnesses, it was preceded by an explosion so violent that neighbors felt it through their windows. By the time they looked toward the source of the noise, a thick black cloud had already formed.

Although a motive for what appears to be arson remained unknown at our deadline, an investigation is only just beginning.

In the meantime, the Laval Police quickly began searching for a suspect. The entire area was cordoned off, patrol officers carefully observed anyone passing by, and a Laval Police dog handler was brought in to help out.

Fraud victims being sought by LPD

Investigators from the Laval Integrity and Ethics Bureau (BIEL) arrested 48-year-old Mélanie Payette last week in connection with a fraud case. Police believe she may have other victims and are asking for the public’s help.

According to police, Payette was the director of a non-profit organization. She allegedly used her access to the at least one of the organization’s credit cards to make unauthorized cash withdrawals and personal purchases.

However, following a financial audit, further irregularities were discovered. The police investigation determined that the fraudulent activities took place over a year and a half, between August 12, 2023\ and January 9, 2025 and totaled more than $53,000.

This was a second fraud case involving the suspect. She was convicted in November 2025 for similar offenses committed against another NGO in the Joliette region.

Payette was arrested on March 26 and was released with special conditions. She faces a charge of fraud exceeding $5,000. The case will return to court on June 22.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Mélanie Payette is encouraged to contact the LPD at its Information Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 9-1-1. The file number is LVL-250206-032.

LPD seeks video of January car crash in which two children died

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help in a fatal crash investigation that claimed the lives of two children last January. The incident occurred on January 5 around 7:30 p.m. along Route 335 between Dagenais Blvd. and Saint-Saëns St.

Laval Police say a Hyundai Kona similar to this one is a vehicle of interest in a Jan. 5 case of dangerous driving that left two children dead. (Photo: Courtesy: Laval Police)

“Investigators assigned to this case are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information, particularly video footage,” the Laval police said in a statement. They say they are searching for a Hyundai Kona.

According to the LPD, the case involves allegations of dangerous driving that led to multiple injuries as well as two fatalities.

The investigation remains open and the investigators are urging anyone who may have been a witness or who may have recorded even a portion of the events through a dashcam or other digital device to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at the LPD’s Info Line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 9-1-1. The file number is LVL-260105-079.

More recent fires

26 APRIL | 04:07 // Building fire on Souvenir Boulevard in the Chomedey sector. Commercial building. Visible smoke. The Code was 10-07, intervention necessary.

APRIL 25 | 20:16 // Building fire on boulevard Curé-Labelle in the Sainte-Rose sector. Commercial building. Light visible smoke. The Code was 10-07, intervention necessary.