Police launch joint strategy to combat extortion of businesses

By Matthew Daldalian

Project UNIS discussed at press conference in Montreal on April 30 2026. Courtesy picture Sûreté du Québec.

Police forces unite

Police services across Quebec have launched a coordinated strategy to combat violence and extortion targeting businesses, as authorities warn the phenomenon is growing and evolving in Laval and the greater Montreal area.

The initiative, known as Project UNIS, joins the Sûreté du Québec, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, Service de police de Laval and Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil in a joint effort to reduce extortion directed at merchants.

Announced April 30, the project is meant to strengthen police presence, improve intelligence sharing and encourage business owners to report incidents, whether anonymously or not.

“No business should operate under threat,” said Benoit Dubé, deputy director general of the Sûreté du Québec, in a statement to the press. “Behind every targeted establishment, there are entrepreneurs, families and employees. Their safety remains at the heart of our commitment.”

Laval seeing sustained increase

In Laval, police say the issue has intensified over the past year, with a noticeable increase in extortion cases and a shift in how criminal groups operate.

The Service de police de Laval reports a “marked and persistent increase” in extortion-related activity according to Julie Marois, officer from the Public Affairs Squad, along with a diversification of the methods used to pressure victims.

Where arson attacks were previously more common, police say suspects are now more likely to rely on threats and intimidation to exert control.

Authorities also note that no single sector of the city is more affected than others. Businesses across a wide range of industries have been targeted, including retail stores, car dealerships, construction companies, restaurants and bars.

“The businesses targeted are generally profitable,” Officer Marois said in a written response.

The scope of the problem remains difficult to quantify, in part because many cases go unreported. Police say official data reflects only incidents that are reported and recorded, suggesting the real number of cases may be higher.

A coordinated provincial response

Project UNIS is designed to move beyond isolated investigations and create a province-wide approach to tackling the issue.

The strategy focuses on several key elements: encouraging reporting, strengthening police visibility, supporting businesses with prevention tools and improving the collection and sharing of intelligence.

Police say intelligence gathering plays a central role in identifying criminal networks and detecting patterns across different regions.

“UNIS allows for better coordination between police forces, which avoids working in silos,” said Renée Labonne, team leader of the Sûreté du Québec’s Distribution and Media Relations Department to The Laval News. “Information circulates more quickly; crimes are detected earlier and investigations become more effective.”

The project also aims to target not only those carrying out acts of intimidation, but also the individuals and groups orchestrating them.

Increased presence in Laval

For Laval, the initiative translates into a more visible and proactive police presence across the city.

Officers from multiple units, including prevention, intelligence, criminal investigations and patrol, are being mobilized as part of the effort.

Police say they will conduct visits to businesses in the coming weeks, meeting directly with owners and employees to discuss concerns, identify vulnerabilities and offer advice on security measures.

“All licensed establishments, restaurants and businesses that are facing or could face intimidation, extortion or violence will be visited,” Marois said.

Authorities say these visits are intended to build trust and encourage reporting, which remains a key challenge.

Breaking the silence

Police acknowledge that fear of retaliation often prevents business owners from coming forward.

They stress that merchants who have paid money under pressure are considered victims, not offenders, and are encouraged to report incidents.

“Each piece of information can make a difference in an investigation,” Marois said.

The initiative also plans to reassure business owners that they are not alone.

“We understand the fear some merchants are living,” Labonne said in a statement. “No one should have to fear for their safety simply for trying to earn a living.”

Greater Montreal at the centre

While cases have been reported across Quebec, police say the phenomenon is particularly concentrated in the greater Montreal area.

Restaurants and bars remain among the most frequently targeted businesses, though authorities emphasize that any type of business can be affected.

The evolving nature of the threat has also made it more difficult to detect.

Officers of the Groupe d’intervention tactique (GTI). courtesy photo Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.

Methods used by criminal groups range from verbal threats and repeated visits to break-ins, financial pressure, arson and gunfire.

In some cases, so-called “protection offers” are made, with businesses pressured to pay in exchange for avoiding further harm.

Looking ahead

Police say the success of Project UNIS will depend on improved collaboration between forces and stronger relationships with the business community.

By combining intelligence, increasing visibility and encouraging reporting, authorities hope to better understand the scope of the problem and disrupt criminal networks operating across municipal boundaries.

The initiative will be rolled out over the coming months, with ongoing visits to businesses and the distribution of prevention tools.

For Laval merchants, the fight against extortion requires both enforcement and cooperation.

As Project UNIS takes shape, authorities say their goal is not only to respond to incidents, but to prevent them and restore a sense of security for business owners across the region.