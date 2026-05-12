Reconstruction work on Highway 13 southbound in Laval begins May 18

The Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility says that reconstruction work on a section of Autoroute 13 southbound, between Dagenais Boulevard West and Highway 440 in Laval, will begin on May 18, leading to some partial and complete highway and access ramp closures.

According to the ministry, traffic flow will continue in the area, but lanes will be diverted and their number reduced.

The work, which will continue until the end of September, is being done to improve safety and driving comfort on the busy highway, says the ministry.

Regarding the complete and extended closure of the A-13 southbound between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Highway 440, traffic will be diverted onto the two-lane service road (the start date of this to be announced shortly, says the ministry.)

During the morning rush hour, an additional lane will be available on the opposite side of the autoroute, providing a third southbound lane.

Additional information:

Partial overnight closures of Highway 13 in both directions;

Partial or complete overnight closure of the Highway 13 southbound service road;

Complete overnight closures of the Dagenais Boulevard West on-ramps;

The speed limit may be reduced on the highway to 70 km/h southbound and 90 km/h northbound, as well as to 60 km/h on the southbound service road.

During complete closures, detours will be marked with temporary signage, and congestion is expected.

The Department recommends that motorists traveling in the area allow extra time to reach their destination.

The work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

Before heading out, it is recommended that motorists consult Québec 511, a practical tool for planning trips.