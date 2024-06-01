LPD arrest alleged sexual offender, search on for other victims

Jayden Distexhe. (Photo: Courtesy Laval Police Dept.)

The Laval Police say that a man they recently arrested for sexual assault may have had other victims.

They are urging anyone who believes they might have been victimized by him to file a criminal complaint.

The suspect, Jayden Distexhe, age 27, was arrested in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a man in Chomedey on May 8.

According to an LPD press release, Distexhe is homeless, but was known to regularly frequent certain places in Chomedey.

“Investigators have reason to believe that he may have had other victims, and we would like to make contact with them,” stated the release.

Distexhe is facing one charge of sexual assault and remains in custody.

He is due back in court on June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD’s confidential info-crime phone line at 450-662-4636.