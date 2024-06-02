Laval Police make two arrests related to local arson attacks

The Laval Police say they have arrested two male suspects who are believed to be connected with five suspected cases of arson committed in Laval over the past year.

According to a press release issued by the LPD last week, the attacks were committed at several businesses and residences, including three restaurants and a private home, although no specific details were provided.

Damage from the attacks amounted to more than $2,000,000, according to the LPD.

They said that all the cases involved the same modus operandi.

Alexandru Noris Badescu, 19, and Riccardo Hans-Douyon, 22, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit arson, arson, and possession of incendiary materials.