Laval man among four arrested by RCMP for alleged cocaine importation and trafficking

The grand piano through which, according to the RCMP, the suspects attempted to import cocaine into Canada. (Photo: Courtesy RCMP)

RCMP officers arrested four individuals on July 12 – including one from Laval – alleged to be involved in a conspiracy to import and traffic cocaine into Canada by concealing it in a grand piano.

The RCMP says the police operation was conducted in the Lanaudière and Sherbrooke regions.

The individuals arrested are:

Juan Diego Hernandez, 28, of Laval

Billy Donais Cadieux, 26, of St-Félix-de-Valois

Pablo Hernandez, 52, of Baie d’Urfé in West Island Montreal

and Michael Dubois, 37, of St-Denis-de-Brompton.

According to the RCMP, search warrants were executed at two residences and in a residential garage. Officers seized 62.7 kilos of cocaine, which were concealed in the walls of a grand piano, as well as $10 000 in cash and several electronic devices.

The investigation by the RCMP Eastern Region Federal Policing’s Airport and Federal Investigations Detachment was launched in response to a tip from Homeland Security Investigations in the U.S.

The RCMP said on Monday that the four accused were being kept in custody until scheduled to make a court appearance by videoconference on July 17.

They face charges of importation and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as conspiracy under the Criminal Code.

As the the investigation is ongoing, the federal police force said further charges may be laid after analysis of the evidence gathered during the searches.