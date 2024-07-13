Mother Nature smiles during 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival

Thousands help mark Canada Day, while celebrating Hellenic culture and values
In contrast to past years when the weather wasn’t very cooperative, Mother Nature smiled warmly for the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival.
The four-day gathering outside Holy Cross Church on Souvenir Blvd. in Chomedey brought together thousands of Montrealers and Laval residents with Hellenic roots.
Taking place on the weekend just before Canada Day, the festival was an occasion to celebrate the country’s origins and multinational diversity – although it was primarily a celebration of Hellenic culture and values.
A large turn-out
Katerina Hulis, who has been president of the Laval chapter of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal since last May, helped lead the committee which organized the festival.
“I’m grateful for the fantastic team we had to organize this year’s event,” she said. “We’re very pleased with this weekend’s turn-out.”
Among the dignitaries who dropped by on the evening of June 30 to enjoy the Hellenic ambience and a piece of Canada Day birthday cake were Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis, Saint-François city councillor Isabelle Piché, Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis, HCGM Laval chapter president Katerina Hulis, HCGM president George Tsoukas, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier and Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib.
Great day to be Greek
“It makes us all feel very proud to be here on a day like today,” said Lambropoulos, noting that during the summer she has the opportunity to visit several Hellenic festivals organized by Greek Montrealers. “I am very happy to be here to celebrate Canada Day in the heart of my district,” said Revelakis.
Although Saint-François councillor Isabelle Piché has just a handful of Greeks in her east-end Laval district, she was enjoying the food, the music and the folk dancing steeped in ancient tradition. “It’s a wonderful event even for people like myself who are not Greek,” she said.