Mother Nature smiles during 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival

Thousands help mark Canada Day, while celebrating Hellenic culture and values

In contrast to past years when the weather wasn’t very cooperative, Mother Nature smiled warmly for the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival.

The four-day gathering outside Holy Cross Church on Souvenir Blvd. in Chomedey brought together thousands of Montrealers and Laval residents with Hellenic roots.

Taking place on the weekend just before Canada Day, the festival was an occasion to celebrate the country’s origins and multinational diversity – although it was primarily a celebration of Hellenic culture and values.

Among the dignitaries on hand to cut the Canada Day cake on June 30 were (from the left) Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis, Saint-François city councillor Isabelle Piché, Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis, HCGM Laval chapter president Katerina Hulis, Gus Milonopoulos (second row), HCGM president George Tsoukas, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier and Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A large turn-out

Katerina Hulis, who has been president of the Laval chapter of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal since last May, helped lead the committee which organized the festival.

Dancers from one of the two Hellenic cultural groups who performed during the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“I’m grateful for the fantastic team we had to organize this year’s event,” she said. “We’re very pleased with this weekend’s turn-out.”

Among the dignitaries who dropped by on the evening of June 30 to enjoy the Hellenic ambience and a piece of Canada Day birthday cake were Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis, Saint-François city councillor Isabelle Piché, Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis, HCGM Laval chapter president Katerina Hulis, HCGM president George Tsoukas, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier and Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib.

Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib (left) and Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier (right) spent time during the festival with leaders from a local Hellenic unit of Scouts Canada. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) HCGM president Dr. George Tsoukas, seen here with Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis and some younger members of the Hellenic community, joined them in a folk dance on the evening of June 30. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) Roast pork souvlaki was just one of several delicacies served in generous quantities by volunteers during the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Great day to be Greek

“It makes us all feel very proud to be here on a day like today,” said Lambropoulos, noting that during the summer she has the opportunity to visit several Hellenic festivals organized by Greek Montrealers. “I am very happy to be here to celebrate Canada Day in the heart of my district,” said Revelakis.

Although Saint-François councillor Isabelle Piché has just a handful of Greeks in her east-end Laval district, she was enjoying the food, the music and the folk dancing steeped in ancient tradition. “It’s a wonderful event even for people like myself who are not Greek,” she said.