Laval-Les Îles Hellenics awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals

‘They are an example to be followed,’ MP El-Khoury says on their outstanding merits

Four leading members of the Montreal region’s Greek community were presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal on March 19 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Canadian society, as well as to local charitable causes.

An inspiring moment

On the recommendation of Laval-Les Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury, the commemorative nickel and silver medallions, marking the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in early 2023, were presented by the Canadian Governor General’s office to Adamantia Priftakis, Christos Adamopoulos, Lemonia Strapatsas and Basile Zannis.

The medal’s attached ribbon has a red stripe in the centre, with white stripes on each side, followed by dark blue stripes, and then red edge stripes. According to a description on a Government of Canada website about the ribbon, it was inspired by one that was used for the 1902 King Edward VII Coronation Medal.

‘Unwavering commitment’

“A special moment at the King’s Coronation Medal ceremony, as we celebrate the outstanding contributions of incredible individuals in our community,” the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal noted on its Facebook page regarding the ceremony at the Château Royal in Chomedey.

“These individuals have shown unwavering commitment to service and excellence, and their efforts enrich our society in remarkable ways. We are proud to recognize their dedication, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact they will have on our communities.”

Difficult choice to make

In an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia, El-Khoury said he didn’t hesitate a moment to recommend the four nominees from his riding, as their dedication to the Greek community was already well-known over several decades.

“I know the contributions of the Greek community to Canada,” he said, noting that the choice wasn’t easy as many members of the community are renowned for their generosity. “But after some research, the four most outstanding were chosen and they are an example to be followed.”

Renowned for church work

People in the Greek community in Laval have long been familiar with Adamantia Priftakis’s volunteer work. As president of Timios Stavros Church Ladies Philoptochos, she has helped to raise many thousands of dollars for causes promoting positive values in keeping with the community’s beliefs and teachings.

She was commended during the presentation “for her selfless volunteer work and lifelong service” to the church and community. “I love my people, my church and all the ladies I work with,” she told Newsfirst Multimedia.

Everybody knows ‘Chris’

Known as “Chris” to thousands of Greek Montrealers, Christos Adamopoulos needs almost no introduction. Generations of Hellenic parents and children in Laval and Montreal have placed their trust in the longtime Greek Socrates-Demosthenes School administrator, who is currently interim executive-director of the HCGM.

He was commended “for his exceptional leadership and dedication” to the Hellenic community. On a personal note, he said he wanted to dedicate the award to his father who encouraged him in 1981 to work for the Hellenic community.

Familiar face at HCGM

As supervisor of administrative services and government affairs at HCGM for many years, Lemonia Strapatsas is also a familiar face to Greeks from Laval and Montreal. She was commended “for her tireless efforts in strengthening relationships” with local and government bodies.

“I am so grateful and touched by this award,” she said after being presented the medal. “I feel just really touched. This is a medal that is dedicated to my family, my community and all the hard work we do.”

A well-known local entrepreneur A well-known restauranteur, businessman and owner of the Château Royal congress and special events centre, Basile Zannis was commended by the medal presenters “for his steadfast support of our community and commitment to charitable initiatives.” In an interview, he said he had a “big surprise” upon learning he’d be receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal.