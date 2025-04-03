Officials share their views on democracy at Greek Independence Day gala

U.S. and world events put a new spin on MPs’, MNAs’ and councillors’ reactions

Every year around March 25 when Hellenics all over the globe gather to celebrate the anniversary of the independence of their country, it’s also an occasion to reflect on the state of democracy, a governance system gifted to the modern world by the ancient Athenians.

In spite of the turmoil since the inauguration in January of U.S. president Donald Trump and his policies judged by many observers as anti-democratic, most of the dignitaries approached by Newsfirst Multimedia during the HCGM’s Greek Independence Day dinner at the Château Royal in Chomedey last week were optimistic about the current state of democracy.

When domination was broken

“Once a year every year around this time, Greeks are reminded that for 400 years they did not have their freedom and they were not a democratic society,” said Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, referring to the long historical period when Greeks were dominated by the Ottomans, ending in 1821 with the Greek War of Independence.

“They had to fight for it and they rose up against 400 years of oppression and here we are today,” she added. Still, her view was more the exception to the rule, in that she was not as optimistic as some of her colleagues.

“I’m very concerned about the state of democracy,” added Koutrakis, noting the Trump administration’s stated goal to annex Canada, as well as Trump’s stacking the U.S. judiciary with judges sympathetic to his right-wing views. “Oftentimes I’ve told young people I’ve met or even friends and colleagues that if we don’t take care and nurture democracy, it could easily slip through our fingers,” said Koutrakis.

Freedom and democracy

Philip Fortomas, president of the Greek Parliament’s Standing Committee on Diaspora who is also the MP for Cyclades for the ruling New Democracy party, was a special guest. He said in an interview that the annual commemoration sends a message to people everywhere about the value of freedom and democracy.

“They need to be reminded that democracy was born in Athens,” he said, referring to the most prominent of the 6th century Greek city-states where democracy was first nurtured. Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour was optimistic.

She suggested that the unsettling political climate in the U.S. is exerting a positive influence here by drawing Canadians together. “I feel actually that it’s helping us,” she said, while acknowledging however that “it’s not good for the economy – but democracy-wise we’re stronger now.”

A ‘wake-up,’ MP says

Saint-Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos agreed that the situation is galvanizing nationalistic sentiment in Canada. “In a way it’s kind of like a wake-up call – because we never would have expected the United States to take this turn,” she said. “We have to be careful, have to be aware, and use this to unite.”

Montreal city councillor for Parc Extension Mary Deros was pragmatic in her assessment. “Democracy is basically people who go out and vote for who they want as leaders – that’s what democracy is all about,” she said, suggesting that the current system is delivering what it should. “The important thing is to be able to live in security, to live as free people, to choose who they want to lead them as a government,” added Deros.

Laval city councillor for L’Abord-à-Plouffe Vasilios Karidogiannis suggested that much work lies ahead to ensure the preservation of democracy.

Optimistic but cautious

“It’s time to start paying more attention to make sure our democracy survives into the next decades and centuries because it’s hard work to maintain it,” he said, noting that many voters have grown disenchanted with the system because of wide disparities between working people and society’s most privileged classes.

“I personally don’t think that democracy is down,” said Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis. “I think democracy, which started in Greece, is very much still alive. I think the most important thing is that we have a choice when we vote.”

Another special guest at this year’s Greek Independence Day dinner, Archbishop Sotirios (who travelled in from Toronto), said simply that he was delighted to be among supporters of their country. “I’m very happy to be here to celebrate the National Day of Greece,” he said. “Long live Greece and long live Canada.”