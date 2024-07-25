Joe Rossi’s latest dramatic film short is turning heads at international festivals

Laval-based filmmaker Joseph Rossi’s latest effort, a short dramatic film called “Epilogue,” has been generating a considerable amount of attention overseas.

In recent months, it was selected at the Swedish International Film Festival, as well as at the Rio De Janeiro World Film Festival.

The 15-minute film also won awards in Ireland, Spain and India.

Epilogue is a story about a bitter widow who believes she hasn’t done anything of significance during her life.

It takes the vivid, almost ghost-like memory of her dead sister to tell her the truth about her legacy.

“I have had this story about one’s legacy floating around in my head ever since the last of my grandparents passed away a few years ago,” Rossi said in an interview with the Laval News.

A still image from “Epilogue,” a short film starring Teresa Picciano, award winning actress and playwright Michaela Di Cesare, and Laval actress and singer Bianca De Luca.

“Since I’m not getting any younger and my kids are getting older, I figured it was a good time to put it on screen,” he added.

The film was partly filmed in Laval.

It was written and directed by Joe Rossi, and was produced by Anita Maiezza of Little Brown Dog Films.

Epilogue stars Teresa Picciano, award winning actress and playwright Michaela Di Cesare, and Laval actress and singer Bianca De Luca.

Epilogue will premiere in North America on Sept. 20 at the “YES! Let’s Make a Movie” Film Festival.

It will be screened at the Cinéma Du Musée at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets can be purchased at: https://filmfreeway.com/YesLetsMakeaMovieFilmFestival.