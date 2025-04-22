Vimont MNA presents constituents with National Assembly Medals

‘These three recipients are shining examples,’ says Valérie Schmaltz

Three residents of the provincial riding of Vimont in Laval were presented with National Assembly Medals on April 3 by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Valérie Schmaltz in recognition of their outstanding and exemplary contributions to the cultural, sporting and entrepreneurial well-being of the community.

“Through the awarding of these medals, the MNA for Vimont expressed her gratitude and pride to these three women, while emphasizing that each medal that was awarded tells a unique story of perseverance, sacrifice and extraordinary accomplishments,” Schmaltz’s office said in a statement.

“These recipients, through their devotion and commitment, embody the very essence of our Vimont-Auteuil community,” they added.

25 years community service

The first of the recipients, Nancy Champagne, has for more than 25 years been involved with the Maison de quartier Vimont, where she devotes herself to helping others. Known for her compassion, she has restored hope and provided comfort to many people in the surrounding community who are in need.

“Thanks to her vision and caring leadership, she instills a positive dynamic at the Maison de quartier Vimont, where listening, cooperation and solidarity are at the centre of each action taken,” says a statement issued by Schmaltz’s office. “Her success depends above all else on team spirit and unity towards a common goal.”

“For me, this a moment that I cherish with an enormous amount of pride and humility,” said Champagne. “I share this medal with those who surrounded me, because I had the chance to grow up in a family with good values. I also had the opportunity to evolve in an environment that allowed to transmit these values.

“I am surrounded by incredible people who push me forward and allow me to become a better person, while also wanting to make a difference each day,” she continued.

“Each morning, I get up with a desire to contribute, whether it’s through my work or in my life as a committed citizen. Today I am a woman who feels happy and fulfilled. I leave with my heart filled with gratitude and with a desire to continue to be involved for many years to come.”

Femmes en Emploi

The second medal recipient, Mirlaine Dorcé-Breton, devotes her knowledge and time to Femmes en Emploi, where she is the chief coordinator. “Sustained by the conviction that collective effort is all-important to build a better future, he embodies a caring leadership,” said Schmaltz’s office.

“More than an accomplished professional, she is a source of inspiration, a catalyst for change and a bridge builder between cultures. She distinguishes herself by her unshakable determination and her constant commitment towards the emancipation of women as well as human development.”

“I feel touched and am profoundly honored to have received this medal,” Dorcé-Breton said. “This means that my work among the citizens has truly been acknowledged, and that is really gratifying. To experience this recognition, to see that the MNA is underlining the work accomplished in the community, is an immense honor for me.”

Working for the vulnerable

The third recipient, Lyne Sylvain, has worked within the Relais familial d’Auteuil for 25 years, devoting herself to the support of vulnerable people. In a variety of roles, she created profound links in the community and made a positive impact on many families.

“Convinced that each individual deserves dignity and respect, she acts as a bridge between generations and as a pillar for those seeking help.

“Her approach, combining rigor and care, has helped numerous families to overcome adversity. As she prepares for retirement, she leaves behind a precious heritage and a community that has been made stronger through her commitment.”

“This is a magic moment, a true recognition of all of the compassion we invested into this,” said Lyne Sylvain. “It’s touching to see that someone is acknowledging our commitment. So, all I can say is that it’s magical.”

Essential values for community

During the ceremony, Schmaltz made a point of drawing attention to the support provided to the medal recipients by their loved ones, their colleagues and family members.

“Volunteerism, mutual assistance, solidarity: these are the essential values for the creation of a society that is strong, just and fair,” she said.

“These three recipients are shining examples. It is with great honor that I present these medals to celebrate and pay homage to extraordinary persons such as Mrs. Champagne, Mrs. Dorcé-Breton and Mrs. Sylvain. I am extremely proud to count them among the pillars of our riding of Vimont.”