City planning water retention basin in Cartier neighborhood

In an overall effort to adapt Laval for climate change with updated and modernized municipal infrastructure, the city has announced major plans to build an underground water retention basin in the Cartier neighborhood.

According to the city, the basin would have a capacity of 15,000 cubic metres (equivalent to six Olympic-size pools), and would be able to better control rainwater overflows into the sewer system during major rainstorms.

The work is set to begin before the end of the spring and will continue into 2027.

From the left, Vimont MNA Valérie Schmaltz, Laval-des-Rapides MNA Céline Haytayan, Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest, Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer, Laval city councillor for Marigot Cecilia Macedo, and Sainte-Dorothée city councillor Ray Khalil at the site of the future water retention basin.

“With the climate disturbances that we now know, Laval must equip itself with equipment and infrastructure that is more resilient in order to manage stormwaters while protecting the environment,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“By limiting the impact of times when there is abundant rain on the sewer network, the creation of this new basin will conserve the quality of water in natural areas in the sector of the baie de Marigot.

“This project proves our commitment to modernizing our infrastructure, while ensuring a better quality of life to all our citizens,” he added. “I thank the Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister for their significant financial contribution and I am very grateful to see this project moving ahead.”

The construction of the $39 million project is being made possible with a $23 million subsidy provided by the Quebec government as part of a municipal infrastructure support program.

“It is essential for us to accompany municipalities in their initiatives, especially those that improve their resilience against climate change,” said Andrée Laforest, Municipal Affairs Minister in the CAQ government.

The basin will be designed to hold excess rain and sewer water until it reaches capacity, after which water will gradually be redirected to Laval’s wastewater treatment plant. In this manner, the amount of wastewater that would normally be spilled directly into the Rivière des Prairies will be reduced.

The area above the new retention basin is slated to be redeveloped into an improved green space and public park. The city says the park work will be done after the basin is completed. It is expected to include new sports field stadium seating, better lighting and a new refreshment stand.

Laval sets aside land for 80 units of affordable and social housing

The city has decided to make a piece of land it owns at 445 des Laurentides Blvd. in Pont-Viau available for free for the construction of an 80-unit social and affordable housing project. The organization Espoir Habitat plans to develop the project there for small families.

“In the space of just a few weeks, we have announced our support for two initiatives that will be contributing to answering the growing needs for affordable housing,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Once again, our policy for making municipal property available is facilitating the realization of projects, and enlarging the offer across the territory, while better responding to the needs of Laval’s population. We are pursuing our efforts to develop innovative solutions for housing, while others will be coming soon.”

The decision, approved during the April 2 city council meeting, is a result of a call for project proposals made by the city last December.

Laval associates itself with ENAP to boost efficiency

The city announced earlier this month that it has awarded a mandate to the École nationale d’administration publique (ENAP) to provide strategic counselling to Laval on the optimization of municipal resources with regards to innovation and digitization processes.

From the left, Jean-François Gascon, director of counselling services at ENAP; Mayor Stéphane Boyer; and Laval city manager Benoit Collette.

The mandate, which is expected to be in place by the end of this spring, will help the city determine its strategic actions. The move comes as the city recently set out to achieve $20 million in savings annually. The city is hoping to find additional savings in its salary base, to improve transparency and reduce delays in providing services, while also seeking ways to drive up revenues.

“Cities are facing strong financial pressures, notably in terms of limited revenues with growing responsibilities,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “To restore balance, I hope that Laval can lead with innovative practices, optimized management of financial resources and its offer of quality municipal services.”